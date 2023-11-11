OK Magazine
What Is Tom Brady's Net Worth? How the Retired Quarterback Made Millions Through Football and Investments

tom brady net worth nfl salary investments career
Source: MEGA
Nov. 11 2023, Published 12:05 a.m. ET

We would all retire at 45 if we had a bank account as hefty as Tom Brady's!

The legendary quarterback, now 46, has a whopping net worth of $300 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

tom brady net worth nfl salary investments career
Source: MEGA

Tom Brady won seven total Super Bowl championships throughout his career.

Known as one of the greatest football players of all time, Brady's record-breaking career began in 2000, when he was chosen by the New England Patriots in the sixth round of the NFL draft with a signing bonus of $38,400 and a three-year deal for $864,000, according to NBC Sports.

He went on to play for the Greater Boston-based team for a lengthy 20 seasons, helping the Patriots bring home six Super Bowl championships over the course of two decades.

In 2002, Brady signed a five-year contract with the Patriots for $30.52 million, cashing in a signing bonus of $10 million.

Part of the new deal granted the pro athlete $250K for every AFC Championship win and $250K for every Super Bowl win, which he was awarded twice for the team's 2004 and 2005 victories.

tom brady net worth nfl salary investments career
Source: MEGA

The legendary quarterback played his first 20 seasons with the New England Patriots.

Brady's next contract was signed in 2005, providing the dad-of-three $60 million over the span of six years, a $26.5 million signing bonus and an additional $12 million roster bonus in 2006.

He opted for a four year, $72 million extension in 2010, with the addition of a $48.5 million singing bonus guaranteed.

"There is no quarterback I’d rather have than Tom Brady," Patriots General Manager Bill Belichick announced in a press conference the day after Brady officially agreed to the deal.

Brady helped out his teams finances in 2013, signing a three year, $27 million extension and $33 million in guaranteed money. Upon conclusion of this deal, he extended his contract another two years of $41 million, with a singing bonus of $28 million.

tom brady net worth nfl salary investments career
Source: MEGA

He played his three final seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

His final season with the Patriots in 2019 saw a one year, $23 million contract and an $8 million signing bonus.

Brady shockingly left the patriots for the 2020 season, signing a two year, $50 million contract, which included $9 million in incentive bonuses.

By the time he retired, Brady earned more than $473 million from salaries and endorsements alone.

While he's no longer on the field since his retirement back in February, Brady is still certainly involved with — and receiving paychecks from — the NFL.

tom brady net worth nfl salary investments career
Source: MEGA

Tom Brady has a whopping net worth of $300 million.

In May 2022, the athlete reportedly signed a 10-year, $375 million deal with Fox Sports to join their broadcasting booth for the league's games.

The $37.5 million annual salary is the largest contract in sportscasting history, though he decided to push the start of the deal off until 2024 in an effort to spend time with his children: Jack, 16, whom he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan, as well as Benjamin, 13, and Vivian, 10, whom he shares with ex-wife Gisele Bündchen.

Source: OK!

While they are both still more than well-off, Brady and Bündchen notably lost a combined $48 million when cryptocurrency company FTX collapsed last year.

Aside from sports and investments, Brady also has his fair share of experience in real estate, spending $30 million in construction for a mansion in Brentwood, Calif., before selling it to Dr. Dre for $50 million in 2014.

