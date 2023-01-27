OK Magazine
Tom Brady Lost 15 Pounds During NFL Season As Divorce From Wife Gisele Bündchen Took A Toll On Him, ESPN Reporter Claims

By:

Jan. 27 2023, Published 4:30 p.m. ET

It's no surprise 2022 was a tough year for Tom Brady, as he dealt with the aftermath of his divorce from Gisele Bündchen.

According to ESPN NFL reporter Jeff Darlington, the quarterback lost weight from his 225 pound frame.

"But Brady also knows his own mental focus was gone for a bulk of the season," Darlington said on Thursday, January 26. "His physical stature, faced with 15 lbs. of weight loss, was also in peril."

The reporter continued, "He felt at times like his preseason anguish ended his chances at success before the regular season had even started."

As OK! previously reported, the athlete, 45, took some time off of training camp in August 2022 to deal with some personal issues. When asked about the situation, he played coy.

"Everyone has different situations they're dealing with, and we all have unique challenges to our lives," he said at the time. "I'm 45 years old, man. There's a lot of s**t going on, so you just have to try and figure out life the best you can. You know, it's a continuous process."

Shortly after, the model, 42, and Brady, who share daughter Vivian and son Benjamin, announced they were calling it quits after 13 years of marriage. (Brady also shares son Jack with ex Bridget Moynahan.

"We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together," the dad-of-three wrote on Friday, October 28. "We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way. We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve."

Despite the challenges Brady is currently facing, it seems like he's soaking up time with his kiddos. He took his daughter to a pizza restaurant with David Beckham and his daughter, Harper Seven, in late January, and he showed a glimpse inside his home when he posted a slew of snaps of Vivian and Benjamin goofing around that same week.

For her part, the catwalk queen seems to also be doing just fine. "She knows she made the right decision in her life, and is focused on her career and her kids," a source spilled, adding that she feels "confident, strong and better than she has in a long, long time."

