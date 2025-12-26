or
Article continues below advertisement
Tom Brady All Smiles With His 3 Kids in Sweet Holiday Snap After Ex Gisele Bündchen’s Secret Wedding

Tom Brady smiled alongside his three kids for the holidays shortly after his ex Gisele Bundchen tied the knot.

Dec. 26 2025, Published 5:04 p.m. ET

Tom Brady seemed to be in good spirits for Christmas.

The football legend, 48, smiled alongside kids Jack, 18, Benjamin, 16, and Vivian, 13, during a scenic boat ride on Thursday, December 25.

Tom donned a long-sleeved gray shirt, black shorts and white cap as he placed a hand on his daughter’s leg in the snap.

Image of Tom Brady celebrated Christmas with his children.
Source: @tombrady/Instagram

Tom Brady celebrated Christmas with all three of his children.

“Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays. Sending our love always🙏🏻❤️✨ — The Bradys,” the New England Patriots alum wrote.

The kids gifted him what appeared to be a hand-decorated bottle that read, “Merry Christmas to the Best Dad! WE LOVE YOU.” Tom shared the present on his Instagram Story, writing, “Love my angels.”

Tom Brady's Ex Gisele Bündchen Recently Got Remarried

Image of Gisele Bündchen tied the knot with Joaquim Valente on December 3.
Source: @gisele/Instagram

Gisele Bündchen tied the knot with Joaquim Valente on December 3.

The famed quarterback’s holiday post comes shortly after news broke that his ex-wife Gisele Bündchen secretly married boyfriend Joaquim Valente earlier this month.

“He is thrilled they finally tied the knot after having a kid together,” a source said of the couple, who shares a 10-month-old baby boy. The name of the child has not been disclosed.

The duo started off as friends before their relationship turned romantic around June 2023.

Gisele Bündchen Reflects on Tom Brady Divorce

Image of Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen share three kids.
Source: @tombrady/Instagram

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen share three kids.

Gisele — who is mom to Benjamin and Vivian — split from Tom in October 2022 after 13 years of marriage. (Jack's mother is Brady's ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan, 54.)

“With much gratitude for our time together, Tom and I have amicably finalized our divorce,” she wrote on her Instagram Story at the time. “My priority has always been and will continue to be our children whom I love with all my heart. We will continue co-parenting to give them the love, care and attention they greatly deserve.”

The model continued, “The decision to end a marriage is never easy but we have grown apart and while it is, of course, difficult to go through something like this, I feel blessed for the time we had together and only wish the best for Tom always.”

Image of Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen got divorced in October 2022.
Source: @tombrady/Instagram

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen got divorced in October 2022.

In March 2024, Gisele got emotional when discussing her divorce.

"It's definitely a time of, you know, a transition that had to take place, and it's not something that you — I don't think you wish for that, you know?" she expressed to an outlet. "But I think sometimes in life things happen. I feel so blessed because, like, I wouldn't change anything in my life. I had incredible experiences. I learned so much. I have my children, which are the biggest blessings in my life.”

The activist added, “And now I get to create — it's a new season, a new chapter in my life, and I get to learn new things, and I get to walk my path in a different way, you know? And I'm grateful for all of it. I'm grateful for every lesson.”

