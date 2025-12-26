Tom Brady All Smiles With His 3 Kids in Sweet Holiday Snap After Ex Gisele Bündchen’s Secret Wedding

Article continues below advertisement

Tom Brady seemed to be in good spirits for Christmas. The football legend, 48, smiled alongside kids Jack, 18, Benjamin, 16, and Vivian, 13, during a scenic boat ride on Thursday, December 25. Tom donned a long-sleeved gray shirt, black shorts and white cap as he placed a hand on his daughter’s leg in the snap.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @tombrady/Instagram Tom Brady celebrated Christmas with all three of his children.

“Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays. Sending our love always🙏🏻❤️✨ — The Bradys,” the New England Patriots alum wrote. The kids gifted him what appeared to be a hand-decorated bottle that read, “Merry Christmas to the Best Dad! WE LOVE YOU.” Tom shared the present on his Instagram Story, writing, “Love my angels.”

Article continues below advertisement

Tom Brady's Ex Gisele Bündchen Recently Got Remarried

Source: @gisele/Instagram Gisele Bündchen tied the knot with Joaquim Valente on December 3.

The famed quarterback’s holiday post comes shortly after news broke that his ex-wife Gisele Bündchen secretly married boyfriend Joaquim Valente earlier this month. “He is thrilled they finally tied the knot after having a kid together,” a source said of the couple, who shares a 10-month-old baby boy. The name of the child has not been disclosed. The duo started off as friends before their relationship turned romantic around June 2023.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Gisele Bündchen Reflects on Tom Brady Divorce

Source: @tombrady/Instagram Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen share three kids.

Gisele — who is mom to Benjamin and Vivian — split from Tom in October 2022 after 13 years of marriage. (Jack's mother is Brady's ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan, 54.) “With much gratitude for our time together, Tom and I have amicably finalized our divorce,” she wrote on her Instagram Story at the time. “My priority has always been and will continue to be our children whom I love with all my heart. We will continue co-parenting to give them the love, care and attention they greatly deserve.” The model continued, “The decision to end a marriage is never easy but we have grown apart and while it is, of course, difficult to go through something like this, I feel blessed for the time we had together and only wish the best for Tom always.”

Source: @tombrady/Instagram Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen got divorced in October 2022.