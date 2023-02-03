Tom Brady Spotted On The Phone Looking Angry & Yelling After Announcing Retirement
Tom Brady looked angry on Wednesday, February 1 — the same day he announced he would finally be retiring from the NFL.
According to photos, the 45-year-old quarterback took a heated phone call while in Miami.
A lip reader claimed Brady said, "Stop calling me" and "You say that today, and that's stupid."
Brady replied, “Stay away from her, she’s hard work,” before asking, “What am I supposed to do?”
“This has got to stop” and “You gotta come through" is what he said before the call ended.
After the tense moment, Brady, who sported a white T-shirt and khaki pants, was all smiles when he went with his daughter, Vivian, to a store where they sipped on drinks.
As OK! previously reported, the NFL star announced he would be stepping back.
“Good morning, guys, I’ll get to the point right away: I’m retiring for good,” he began.
“I know the process was a pretty big deal last time, so when I woke up this morning I figured I’d just press record and let you guys know first. So I won’t be long-winded," Brady continued. "I think you only get one super emotional retirement essay, and I used mine up last year. So, really, thank you guys, so much, to every single one of you, for supporting me. My family, my friends, teammates, my competitors, I could go on forever, there’s too many. Thank you, guys, for letting me live my absolute dream. I wouldn’t change a thing. Love you all."
In October 2022, he and Gisele Bündchen announced they were going their separate ways after 13 years of marriage.
One insider claimed their relationship became strained after Brady claimed he was retiring in 2022 but then took it back.
But according to an insider, Brady's attitude was "far from the only issue" in the former flames' relationship.
"Gisele likes to keep things positive," the insider explained. "She finds negativity to be toxic and she wants no part of it. She wants Tom to thrive. It's beneficial for their kids."
Page Six obtained photos of Brady, while Daily Mail posted about the lip reader.