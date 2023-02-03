OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Tom Brady
OK LogoNEWS

Tom Brady Spotted On The Phone Looking Angry & Yelling After Announcing Retirement

tom brady explosive phone call
Source: mega
By:

Feb. 3 2023, Published 3:27 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Tom Brady looked angry on Wednesday, February 1 — the same day he announced he would finally be retiring from the NFL.

According to photos, the 45-year-old quarterback took a heated phone call while in Miami.

A lip reader claimed Brady said, "Stop calling me" and "You say that today, and that's stupid."

Article continues below advertisement

Brady replied, “Stay away from her, she’s hard work,” before asking, “What am I supposed to do?”

“This has got to stop” and “You gotta come through" is what he said before the call ended.

mega
Source: mega
Article continues below advertisement

After the tense moment, Brady, who sported a white T-shirt and khaki pants, was all smiles when he went with his daughter, Vivian, to a store where they sipped on drinks.

As OK! previously reported, the NFL star announced he would be stepping back.

“Good morning, guys, I’ll get to the point right away: I’m retiring for good,” he began.

Article continues below advertisement

“I know the process was a pretty big deal last time, so when I woke up this morning I figured I’d just press record and let you guys know first. So I won’t be long-winded," Brady continued. "I think you only get one super emotional retirement essay, and I used mine up last year. So, really, thank you guys, so much, to every single one of you, for supporting me. My family, my friends, teammates, my competitors, I could go on forever, there’s too many. Thank you, guys, for letting me live my absolute dream. I wouldn’t change a thing. Love you all."

MORE ON:
Tom Brady

In October 2022, he and Gisele Bündchen announced they were going their separate ways after 13 years of marriage.

One insider claimed their relationship became strained after Brady claimed he was retiring in 2022 but then took it back.

Article continues below advertisement

But according to an insider, Brady's attitude was "far from the only issue" in the former flames' relationship.

"Gisele likes to keep things positive," the insider explained. "She finds negativity to be toxic and she wants no part of it. She wants Tom to thrive. It's beneficial for their kids."

mega
Source: mega
Article continues below advertisement

Page Six obtained photos of Brady, while Daily Mail posted about the lip reader.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.