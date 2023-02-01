Tom Brady Shares Photos Of Exes Gisele Bündchen & Bridget Moynahan After Revealing He's Retiring From NFL

After Tom Brady announced he'd be retiring from the NFL "for good" this time, he took to Instagram to share some celebratory moments from his career.

The football star, 45, even included his ex-wife Gisele Bündchen, whom he split from in October 2022, and his ex Bridget Moynahan, whom he shares son John, 15, with. In the snaps, Brady made also made sure to include all three of his children: John, Benjamin, 13, and Vivian, 10.