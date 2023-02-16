Gisele Bündchen Swings Hips & Shows Off Her Sexy Dance Moves In Bra

One hot mama! Gisele Bündchen proudly flaunted her supermodel body and stellar dance moves in an Instagram update of her post-married life.

On Thursday, February 16, the former wife of Tom Brady took to the social media platform to share a fun-filled video of herself and a pal letting loose. Stunning in grey, low-rise workout leggings and a tiny black sports bra, the mother-of-two showed off her choreographed dance moves alongside choreographer Justin Neto.