Gisele Bündchen Swings Hips & Shows Off Her Sexy Dance Moves In Bra
One hot mama! Gisele Bündchen proudly flaunted her supermodel body and stellar dance moves in an Instagram update of her post-married life.
On Thursday, February 16, the former wife of Tom Brady took to the social media platform to share a fun-filled video of herself and a pal letting loose. Stunning in grey, low-rise workout leggings and a tiny black sports bra, the mother-of-two showed off her choreographed dance moves alongside choreographer Justin Neto.
An ecstatic looking Bündchen swung her hips and flipped her tresses to the tune, as she and Neto were synchronized in their movements.
"Getting in the mood for carnival!" she captioned her post, going on to translate the caption into Portuguese, which is Bündchen's first language.
Bündchen's more than 20 million followers couldn't help but notice how happy she appeared in the video after ending her 13-year marriage to the Super Bowl champ, as one pointed out, "She seems so different since getting divorced? I mean in good way just seems happy and living life ! Good for you ❤️."
"Gisele living her best life after liberating herself," another praised.
The model's followers are onto something, as a source recently revealed Bündchen "is in such a good place," since her divorce from Brady in October 2022.
"She knows she made the right decision in her life," another source added, as OK! learned there were multiple challenges in the former flames' marriage that led to their demise. The 42-year-old feels "confident, strong and better than she has in a long, long time."
While "starting over in a good frame of mind," the insider revealed she is now ready to refocus her attention on jumping back into work after making major sacrifices in her own life to be the best wife and mom she could be to Brady and their brood.
Before speculation that Bündchen and Brady were headed for a split — rumors that began in August 2022 — the brunette beauty hinted that she was done putting her own career on the back burner.
"I've done my part, which is [to] be there for [Tom]," she said in the interview published September 2022. "I moved to Boston, and I focused on creating a cocoon and a loving environment for my children to grow up in and to be there supporting him and his dreams."
Though she was "happy" to see her children and then-husband succeed, Bündchen clarified: "I have a huge list of things that I have to do, that I want to do. Now it's going to be my turn."