Tom Cruise and Russian Socialite Elsina Khayrova Call It Quits: 'Their Relationship Ran Its Course'
Tom Cruise and Elsina Khayrova's fairytale relationship is over, according to a source.
The Top Gun actor and the Russian socialite — who was formerly married to diamond tycoon Dmitry Tsetkov — first sparked rumors of romance in December when they were spotted cozying up with each other at an upscale party in London.
Although it is unclear what specifically went wrong, the split reportedly occurred several days after Cruise, 61, met Khayrova's children. However, a source spilled the pair want to remain friends as they live on the same apartment block.
"To end things on a bad note would’ve been awkward if they bumped into each other in the lift," the source explained. "There are no hard feelings between them and, for Tom, their relationship simply ran its course."
As OK! previously reported, Cruise allegedly had high hopes for his relationship with the 36-year-old after they met.
"Tom never gave up hope he’d find the right match," a source shared. "The official version he likes to tell is that he just wanted to take his time, but in truth, he had some setbacks and some rejections that bruised his ego."
"Tom is going into 2024 totally energized, excited and feeling healthier and happier than he has in years," another person revealed late last year. "What started as a basic friendship quickly turned into something more special. He wanted to take his time and not rush into any relationships just for the sake of it."
- Tom Cruise Is 'Extremely Confident' About His Relationship With Russian Socialite Elsina Khayrova: 'They're Very Happy'
- Tom Cruise Is 'Very Pleased' to 'Have Found Someone Who Can Keep Pace With His Lifestyle' as New Romance With Elsina Khayrova Blossoms
- Tom Cruise Spotted Cozying Up to 36-Year-Old Russian Socialite at London Event: 'They Were Inseparable'
"They’ve hung out at Tom’s favorite private members club and regularly enjoy afternoon tea and gourmet dinners out in London," the insider added. "Tom’s become a popular figure in London among the well-heeled, elite types."
A separate source said they "hit it off" from the beginning, but the Risky Business star "wanted to keep things super discreet while they first got to know each other."
"He’s very pleased to have found someone who can keep pace with his lifestyle," another insider said at the time. "Elsina is very high-energy, and she’s there for Tom at the end of a long day ... Tom treats Elsina to the best of the best, showering her with jewelry and other gifts like fine artwork or tickets to the opera. He’s been working overtime to impress Elsina."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
The source spoke with The Sun about Cruise and Khayrova's split.