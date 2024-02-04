Tom Cruise Is 'Obsessed With the Royal Family and the Aristocratic Way of Life': 'He's in Awe of the History'
Tom Cruise may be one of the highest paid actors in the world — but the Hollywood A-Lister has his heart set on a different kind of title.
A source spilled the Risky Business star is "obsessed with the royal family and the aristocratic way of life" and would "give his right arm to get an honorary knighthood" one day.
"He’s in awe of the history that’s attached to royalty and loves to educate himself about it," the source revealed. "Even when he was living full-time in America, he’d binge-watch documentaries."
However, according to the source, Cruise's "efforts to get an honorary knighthood have fallen flat."
"He’s certain he fits right in with the royal family and is still hoping," the source added. "Tom figures that if he were to be given the honor of a knighthood it would elevate him within British high society."
Although Cruise hasn't had any luck receiving the special title, it doesn't seem to have hurt his dating life. The Top Gun actor is currently believed to be romancing Russian socialite Elsina Khayrova — who was formerly married to diamond tycoon Dmitry Tsetkov.
"Tom is going into 2024 totally energized, excited and feeling healthier and happier than he has in years," a source dished late last year. "This is a very special time for him, and having a serious relationship in his life that he can build on is the icing on the cake."
"What started as a basic friendship quickly turned into something more special," the source continued. "He wanted to take his time and not rush into any relationships just for the sake of it."
"They’ve hung out at Tom’s favorite private members club and regularly enjoy afternoon tea and gourmet dinners out in London," added the source. "Tom’s become a popular figure in London among the well-heeled, elite types."
A separate insider revealed the action star "never gave up hope he’d find the right match" after three failed marriages.
"He’s very pleased to have found someone who can keep pace with his lifestyle," the insider noted. "Elsina is very high-energy, and she’s there for Tom at the end of a long day ... Tom treats Elsina to the best of the best, showering her with jewelry and other gifts like fine artwork or tickets to the opera. He’s been working overtime to impress Elsina."
