How Much Did Tom Cruise Get Paid for 2024 Paris Olympics Stunt? 2028 Games Chairman Tells All

“He finished filming Mission: Impossible at 6 p.m. in London, got right on a plane. He landed in L.A. at 4 a.m. and filmed the scene where he pulls onto a military plane,” Wasserman said at the CNBC x Boardroom: Game Plan panel in Santa Monica, Calif., on Tuesday, September 10.

The entertainment expert noted that “every step of the way, [Cruise] got more involved and more engaged.”