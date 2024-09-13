How Much Did Tom Cruise Get Paid for 2024 Paris Olympics Stunt? 2028 Games Chairman Tells All
No paycheck? No problem! According to the president and chairman of the 2028 Olympics Games in Los Angeles, Casey Wasserman, Tom Cruise did his iconic stunt at the 2024 Paris Olympics' closing ceremony entirely for free.
“He finished filming Mission: Impossible at 6 p.m. in London, got right on a plane. He landed in L.A. at 4 a.m. and filmed the scene where he pulls onto a military plane,” Wasserman said at the CNBC x Boardroom: Game Plan panel in Santa Monica, Calif., on Tuesday, September 10.
The entertainment expert noted that “every step of the way, [Cruise] got more involved and more engaged.”
“We’re like, ‘Well, there’s no way we’re getting this. We’re going to get four hours of filming time. We’ll do the thing … with the Hollywood sign, he’ll hand the thing off and he’s done. Maybe we’ll get the other stuff, and the rest will be just a stunt double.’ About five minutes into the presentation, [Cruise] goes, ‘I’m in. But I’m only doing it if I get to do everything,'” he recalled of the Oscar-nominated actor. The stunt was aired on August 11, where the father-of-three, 62, shocked viewers with his death-defying stunt, as he closed out the Paris Olympics by handing off the torch in L.A., where the next Summer Games will be held.
Cruise was seen jumping off the top of Stade de France and landed on the field, where he took the Olympic flag from L.A. Mayor Karen Bass and Olympic gymnast Simone Biles. Cruise then rode through Paris before he boarded a plane by the Eiffel Tower, which was followed up by the Risky Business star skydiving onto the iconic Hollywood sign.
“Thank you, Paris! Now off to L.A.,” Cruise penned on X, formerly known as Twitter, at the time.
While Cruise seemed unbothered by the danger he put himself in doing the stunt, a source said coordinators were worried for his safety.
Cruise apparently told planners "that he needed to do something that has never been done before.”
The superstar really wanted to push the envelope, as the insider alleged he "argued with producers” over the visibility of his safety rope.
"He felt it did not make the jump believable enough and he did not plummet as fast as he wanted," the source claimed.
According to the confidante, if those close to the Top Gun: Maverick actor had any say, they would have "advised him against the jump and have told him he really needs to stop throwing himself into so many death-defying stunts."
"It's one thing when he's shooting a movie, but now this Olympics stunt — it's incredibly worrying," the source said of the adrenaline junkie’s behavior.
However, the insider insisted at the time, "Tom knows the risks involved and he doesn't care. He refuses to pull back. He truly believes he is larger than life.”
