Tom Cruise Is 'Absolutely Obsessed With Extraterrestrial Life' and 'Determined to Get His Space Movie Off the Ground': Source

Photo of Tom Cruise.
Source: MEGA

Tom Cruise hopes to one day film a movie in space.

By:

Sept. 8 2024, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

Tom Cruise's next major movie could go where few men have gone before!

While there are still very few details available on the potential project, the Top Gun actor's dream is to film in space, and according to a source, he "can't wait" to go up and "float around" among the stars.

Source: MEGA

A source said Tom Cruise 'can't wait' to go up in space.

"Tom has always been absolutely obsessed with extraterrestrial life forms," the source added. "Which is why he’s so determined to get his space movie off the ground."

Director Doug Liman, who previously partnered with Cruise, 62, on Edge of Tomorrow, even called the action star's idea for the film "a dream and a plan."

Source: MEGA

Tom Cruise is reportedly 'obsessed' with the concept of extraterrestrial lifeforms.

The project was initially announced in 2020 when NASA director Jim Bridenstein confirmed that the government agency was "excited to work with @TomCruise on a film aboard the @Space_Station!"

"We need popular media to inspire a new generation of engineers and scientists to make @NASA’s ambitious plans a reality," he concluded.

Source: MEGA

Tom Cruise is still performing death-defying stunts at 62 years old.

However, in July 2023, it was still unclear if there had been any significant momentum for the project. In an interview with Variety, Cruise claimed, "We’ve been working on it diligently," but gave no further information.

Source: MEGA

Tom Cruise rappelled down into the Stade de France stadium at the 2024 Summer Olympics.

It isn't surprising Cruise is ready to zip to space for a project as the 62-year-old is always looking for his next big stunt. Most recently, he closed out the the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris by rappelling down into the Stade de France stadium.

An insider revealed he even "argued with producers over his safety rope" being overly visible, as "he felt it did not make the jump believable enough and he did not plummet as fast as he wanted."

"Tom knows the risks involved and he doesn't care," the insider explained. "He refuses to pull back. He truly believes he is larger than life."

Source: OK!
Another source suggested the A-lister would only slow down his fast-paced — and sometimes dangerous — career "as a last resort and only when he’s a very old man."

"He loves his lifestyle but he’s becoming a one man band at this point," the source continued. "He keeps saying that he lives for the grind of working – as long as he can be in charge!"

The source spoke with In Touch about Cruise's dream of filming in space.

