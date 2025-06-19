Has Tom Cruise Had Plastic Surgery? See Before and After Photos of His Striking Transformation Amid Rumors

In 2016, a source claimed Cruise became desperate to undergo a makeover after he noticed signs of aging while he was filming The Mummy in England.

"He is getting older, and it's starting to show," the insider told In Touch. "He's noticed that his jawline and brows are starting to droop. It's been making him unhappy for a long time."

The source added, "He was somewhat disappointed in how he looked after he saw himself on-screen. The lighting and makeup people tried to work around it, but there was only so much they could do."

According to the tipster, the Vanilla Sky actor flew to Switzerland after filming to consult with "a very prominent surgeon" since he wanted a facelift "to fix what he doesn't like."

Earlier that year, Cruise's friend Cuba Gooding Jr. fueled plastic surgery speculation when he declared his Jerry Maguire costar had "absolutely" gone under the knife.

"I don't know what he's had done, but I remember I surprised him at his house one day and he had all of these dots all over his face and I was like, 'You all right?' and he goes, 'I didn't know you were coming' and I was like, 'I can see why,'" he told Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live.