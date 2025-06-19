Has Tom Cruise Had Plastic Surgery? See Before and After Photos of His Striking Transformation Amid Rumors
Tom Cruise Initially Had Misaligned Teeth
Tom Cruise has always been a heartthrob since launching a career in Hollywood in the 1980s.
Even before skyrocketing to fame, the Mission: Impossible actor was considered one of the hottest hunks in the industry due to his charisma and aura. However, he still had a noticeable overbite during the early years of his career, and his teeth were visibly yellowed and misaligned.
Tom Cruise Captured Hearts Early in His Career
As more doors opened for Cruise in Hollywood, he gradually underwent subtle transformations, particularly in his teeth, to achieve his signature smile. This helped solidify his status as one of Hollywood's most recognizable faces.
Fans Noticed Changes in Tom Cruise's Face in 2010
Far from his usual chiseled face, The Color of Money actor appeared fuller-faced in 2010 amid a packed schedule. Despite the changes in his appearance, he still looked as if he had found the fountain of youth, thanks to his ageless glow in the years thereafter.
Tom Cruise Denied Plastic Surgery Rumors in 2012
In an interview with Playboy for its June 2012 issue, Cruise set the record straight when asked if he had ever undergone cosmetic procedures to maintain his youthful appearance in his late 40s.
"I haven't, and I never would," he said, adding, "I honestly have no idea. I go without sleep, I just go hard."
He Reportedly Noticed Signs of Aging While Filming 'The Mummy'
In 2016, a source claimed Cruise became desperate to undergo a makeover after he noticed signs of aging while he was filming The Mummy in England.
"He is getting older, and it's starting to show," the insider told In Touch. "He's noticed that his jawline and brows are starting to droop. It's been making him unhappy for a long time."
The source added, "He was somewhat disappointed in how he looked after he saw himself on-screen. The lighting and makeup people tried to work around it, but there was only so much they could do."
According to the tipster, the Vanilla Sky actor flew to Switzerland after filming to consult with "a very prominent surgeon" since he wanted a facelift "to fix what he doesn't like."
Earlier that year, Cruise's friend Cuba Gooding Jr. fueled plastic surgery speculation when he declared his Jerry Maguire costar had "absolutely" gone under the knife.
"I don't know what he's had done, but I remember I surprised him at his house one day and he had all of these dots all over his face and I was like, 'You all right?' and he goes, 'I didn't know you were coming' and I was like, 'I can see why,'" he told Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live.
Tom Cruise's BAFTA Awards Appearance Reignited Buzz
The plastic surgery rumors swirled more after the Eyes Wide Shut star served as a surprise presenter at the BAFTA Film Awards in February 2016.
After the viewers watched him announce the winners of Best Film, they took to X — formerly Twitter — to discuss Cruise's changing appearance. They pointed out the A-list actor's face looked fuller and "frozen," with most of them accusing him of smoothing out his forehead using Botox.
One said, "Is it me or does Tom Cruise's face ooze with Botox injections?"
"Tragedy of Tom Cruise having ruined his lovely face, that was ageing beautifully, is that it's gone for ever now like the Bamiyan Buddahs," a second wrote.
Meanwhile, Alice Henshaw, owner and practitioner of Harley Street Injectables, said Cruise looked "as if he had undereye filler and filler around his mouth and nasal labial fold in 2016."
Tom Cruise Was Spotted Looking 'Swollen and Puffy' in 2021
Cruise reignited filler rumors after attending a baseball game in San Francisco in October 2021. Photos from the event showed The Last Samurai actor's cheeks looking much fuller, leading fans to speculate he had injectables in addition to a nose job and hair transplant.
"At almost 60, Tom's hairline has remained relatively the same, although slightly thinning, which does suggest he may have had hair transplants," Henshaw told The Sun.
While Cruise did not address the rumors at the time, retired showbusiness executive Eileen Berlin — who managed the star when he was 18 — said the Valkyrie actor was "obsessed with his looks."
She added in a February 2022 interview, "Tommy has built an aura around himself. I think he will do whatever it takes to preserve his youthful image as long as possible and will fight anything that stands in his way."
He Made Headlines After a Super Bowl Ad Appearance
The Edge of Tomorrow actor shocked fans again with his "stretched" face in a Super Bowl commercial in February.
While many applauded his performance in the ad, others focused more on his appearance, reigniting plastic surgery rumors once more.
"Whose face was Tom Cruise wearing? It looked familiar, but I couldn't make it out," one quipped.
"Tom Cruise on this #SuperBowlLIX talking about pressure — there is no greater pressure than that of his skin trying to stay stretched on his face," a second noted, while a third viewer said, "Scientology is not working for Tom Cruise's face WTF?"
Plastic surgeons who watched the commercial said Cruise showed signs of having filler in his cheeks and using Botox to reduce his wrinkles and achieve a more youthful appearance.
"I think the biggest thing with Tom Cruise is that he has historically aged pretty well," Dr. Gaurav Bharti told Daily Mail. "But the biggest thing is his jawline definition has changed, and he now looks a little fuller on the Super Bowl and a bit more stretched out... instead of that harsh definition he typically has."
Dr. David Pincus, a plastic surgeon on Long Island, assumed Cruise had fat grafts for fillers to have a more natural look.
On the other hand, Dr. Renata Khelemsky, a double board-certified and fellowship-trained facial cosmetic surgeon, said Cruise seemingly made "a significant change in the midface, cheeks and under-eye areas" for a fuller look.
"The results are striking because we're seeing the contrast between his newly volumized features and older photos where volume loss was more pronounced," Dr. Khelemsky explained to In Touch. "He appears refreshed and more youthful, reflecting a strategic, staged approach to facial rejuvenation."
Experts Weighed In on Tom Cruise's Alleged Plastic Surgery
Fans assumed Cruise had pectoral implants and liposuction after he was spotted with sagging skin during a beach outing.
"Usually, if you lose weight naturally over time, you get less of that skin rippling and irregularity, because it's gradual," Dr. David Hill, a Chicago-based plastic surgeon, explained to Daily Mail. "With liposuction, because it's more immediate, the skin doesn't have time to contract as much... so Tom Cruise's saggy skin could be a hallmark of [liposuction]."
Still, Dr. Hill noted there was enhanced muscle definition, which "had been done well" — if any procedures had been performed.
Meanwhile, Dr. Howard Sobel stated that Cruise's sagging skin is just a natural sign of aging.
He continued, "The areas of your chest, and the areas below your chest, the skin around your ribs and your abs are very often the first to lose the elasticity, especially in a man."