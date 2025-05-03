15 Stars Who Got Their Implants Removed: From Camille Grammer to Pamela Anderson and More

In an August 2017 Instagram post, Ashley Tisdale opened up about her decision to have her b---- implants removed.

"As you know, I've been very open about my mental health journey and feel that this is equally important," she said in the "most personal post" she'd ever shared. "Years ago, I underwent b----- enhancement surgery. Prior to the surgery, I constantly felt my body was less than, and thought this change would make me feel more whole and more secure about myself."

The High School Musical alum admitted she felt more confident "for a short period of time," but things changed when she began experiencing health issues. After her explant surgery, she told her followers her "journey has been one of growth, self-discovery, self-acceptance and most importantly self-love."

Tisdale continued, "Over the years, I've met with many holistic and non-holistic doctors and learned the importance of living a non-toxic life. I'm super excited to share with you what I've learned thus far, and would love for you to take this journey with me by following @frenshe, where we take an honest approach to our well-being and openly speak to health, beauty and everything in between."