15 Stars Who Got Their Implants Removed: From Camille Grammer to Pamela Anderson and More
Adrienne Bailon-Houghton
At 19, Adrienne Bailon-Houghton enhanced her chest to "feel s--- and womanly," though she ended up with double D cup instead of the B cup she requested. However, she later had them removed because they "looked crazy."
"The insecurity was like 'I don't have big b------' to 'now everyone is looking at my b------,'" said the Cheetah Girls star.
Ashley Tisdale
In an August 2017 Instagram post, Ashley Tisdale opened up about her decision to have her b---- implants removed.
"As you know, I've been very open about my mental health journey and feel that this is equally important," she said in the "most personal post" she'd ever shared. "Years ago, I underwent b----- enhancement surgery. Prior to the surgery, I constantly felt my body was less than, and thought this change would make me feel more whole and more secure about myself."
The High School Musical alum admitted she felt more confident "for a short period of time," but things changed when she began experiencing health issues. After her explant surgery, she told her followers her "journey has been one of growth, self-discovery, self-acceptance and most importantly self-love."
Tisdale continued, "Over the years, I've met with many holistic and non-holistic doctors and learned the importance of living a non-toxic life. I'm super excited to share with you what I've learned thus far, and would love for you to take this journey with me by following @frenshe, where we take an honest approach to our well-being and openly speak to health, beauty and everything in between."
Ayesha Curry
Years after undergoing a b----- augmentation surgery, Ayesha Curry decided to have the implants taken out.
"Life-changing, you’re gonna love it," she said of her removal surgery. "I got mine out last year. They were making me so sick."
Camille Grammer
Camille Grammer embraced her natural beauty as she welcomed 2025.
"New Year, new look. I was over the look of my implants and wanted the natural look. I feel much better without them," the bikini-clad star captioned the post.
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum also tagged her plastic surgeon, Dr. Robert Cohen, for helping her achieve the transformation.
Chrissy Teigen
In a 2020 Instagram post, Chrissy Teigen confirmed she was getting her "b---- out" after having them since she was 20.
"They've been great to me for many years but I'm just over it," said the mom-of-four. "I'd like to be able to zip a dress in my size, lay on my belly with pure comfort! No biggie! So don't worry about me! All good. I'll still have b----, they'll just be pure fat. Which is all a t-- is in the first place. A dumb, miraculous bag of fat."
Clare Crawley
Former Bachelorette lead Clare Crawley got candid about her medical issues in an Instagram post, saying she experienced confusing symptoms for a long time.
"My skin has been having really bad hives and rash. My whole body is just inflamed and itchy. I've had blood test after blood test," she revealed, adding she later found out there was a "packet of fluid" behind one of her b----- implants.
Although she loved them, Crawley reportedly let them go for her overall well-being.
Danielle Staub
After getting her DD b----- implants removed, Danielle Staub confessed she regretted getting them in the first place.
"Nobody wants to look that way anymore. I haven't wanted it for decades," she told People after her fifth surgery. "Mentally, I felt like I was trapped. I didn't have a choice. I had to heal and couldn't change it right away. And I hated them; hated the way they looked, hated the way people looked at me with them. I feel so relieved to have them out and to enter this new chapter of my life."
Heidi Montag
In 2013, Heidi Montag had her F b----- implants removed through a b----- reduction surgery.
"They were so heavy they were falling through the skin. It was just too heavy for my body and I was in pain and uncomfortable all the time. I thought, 'What do I need this big of b------ for?'" the former Hills star told People in a 2016 interview.
Melissa Gilbert
After deciding to keep her chest at a B cup, Melissa Gilbert started savoring the move's health benefits.
"Not only do I feel healthier and better, but I don't have these inappropriately large b------ that were wrong for my body, kind of getting the way," she told ABC News. "I sleep more comfortably. And the bonus is I have disc issues in my neck. And I have absolutely no pulling on my shoulders. And all the pain in my neck has completely disappeared since the surgery."
Gilbert's third husband, Timothy Busfield, was reportedly "so supportive" and "so sweet" about the whole removal process.
"I don't think he's mourning or grieving anything," she said of Busfield after the procedure.
Melissa Rycroft
"After one reconstructive surgery, and one implant that refused to settle right (even after reconstruction), my body was telling me they didn't want these implants in!" Melissa Rycroft captioned a hospital picture on Instagram after she joined the "Itty Bitty Titty Committee" again.
"Thank you for all the well wishes and prayers! I’m pretty achy, but recouping well," she concluded.
Pamela Anderson
Pamela Anderson looked back at her decision to undergo a b----- implants removal surgery in 1999.
"It's something I've been wanting to do for a long time and I'm very happy with my decision," she said in an interview at the time.
Sharon Osbourne
In 2011, Sharon Osbourne faced a health scare that pushed her to have her implants removed.
"One morning I woke up and one of my b------ was kind of much longer than the other. So I'm like looking and thinking, 'Well, this isn't right,'" she said in an October 2011 episode of The Talk.
It turned out the implant's silicone leaked into the wall of her stomach, prompting her to undergo removal surgery immediately.
Tamra Judge
In a since-deleted Instagram post, Tamra Judge said she was getting her implants out to improve her health after experiencing thyroid issues, swollen joints, fatigue, and bladder, sinus and gut inflammation.
Tori Spelling
After Tori Spelling saw a 2011 Food and Drug Administration advisory about the local complications of silicone gel-filled b----- implants, she decided to undergo a procedure to have them replaced.
"I got them when I was really young. And I didn't know that at a certain point they would have an expiration. I didn't know that you would have to do it again," the Beverly Hills, 90210 star told told E! News. "It really hit home for me when my daughter came to me and she's like, 'Mom, I'm concerned. You have put this off. You told me for years now that you need to get your b---- redone.'"
Yolanda Hadid
Yolanda Hadid took to Instagram to share her experience with the removal surgery.
"Living in a body free of b----- implants, fillers, Botox, extensions, and all the BS I thought I needed in order to keep up with what society conditioned me to believe what a s--- woman should look like until the toxicity of it all almost killed me," the RHOBH alum said.