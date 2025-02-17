Tom Hanks Infuriates MAGA Fans After Playing Racist Donald Trump Supporter in 'Saturday Night Live' 50th Anniversary Sketch: Watch
Tom Hanks triggered MAGA fans with his hilarious sketch during Saturday Night Live's 50th anniversary special.
On Sunday, February 16, the famed actor reprised his role as a conservative contestant named Doug in the comedy series' Black Jeopardy! sketch — which was first debuted on the show in 2014.
For the sketch, Hank sported a red "Make America Great Again" hat, spoke in a southern accent and wore a shirt with a bald eagle and an American flag displayed across the front.
At one point, Black Jeopardy! host Darnell Hayes, played by Kenan Thompson, tried to walk over and shake Hanks' characters' hand, however, Doug got startled and jumped back before eventually agreeing to extend his arm with caution.
"Don’t like that, whoa, whoa, whoa," Doug said during the interaction.
Later in the sketch, Hanks' character suggests, "Maybe I’ll start a show for you to come on and we’ll call it White Jeopardy!"
- Saturday Night Live's Ego Nwodim Recalls the Stress of Being Onstage During Kanye West's 2018 MAGA Rant: 'I Don't Agree With This'
- SNL's Chloe Fineman Calls Elon Musk 'Mr. Nazi Salute' 2 Months After She Bashed Him for Making Her Cry on Set
- Jobless Matt Gaetz Bashes 'Out of Touch' 'Saturday Night Live' Comedians for Calling Him an 'Uber Driver' During Opening Monologue
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
After the moment aired online, many fans of Donald Trump took to social media to defend their support of the president while criticizing Saturday Night Live for the racist portrayal.
"Donald Trump just won a landslide election and has never been more popular with Americans. They have learned nothing," right-wing commentator Benny Johnson claimed via X (formerly named Twitter), as Republican media personality Mario Nawfal called the sketch "tone-deaf," alleging, "Hollywood still doesn't get it: Portraying Trump supporters as racist caricatures while he's winning record minority support."
"SNL's trying 2016 jokes in 2025," he continued, as content creator Link Lauren ranted: "Tom Hanks just came out on SNL in a MAGA hat for a bit where he acted like he didn’t want to shake a Black man’s hand. This show wonders why their ratings are in the gutter. Trump won the popular vote."
The former Robert F. Kennedy Jr. aide added: "This tired trope that MAGA is racist is disgusting. SNL is an unfunny show for snobbish liberal elites. The current Republican Party is a big tent coalition compromised of many former Democrats. Good riddance, SNL!"
The Black Jeopardy! sketch wasn't the only part of the special to mock Trump's policies.
During the opening monologue, Steve Martin joked he had just been on a boat in the "Gulf of Steve Martin" — a comedic jab at Trump renaming the Gulf of Mexico the "Gulf of America."
He then brought out his close friend and frequent costar Martin Short, who is from Canada, on stage before questioning him about his immigration status.
"Do you have your passport on you? ICE, get him!" Martin yelled as actors dressed in ICE uniforms pulled Short off stage.
"No! I’ll name names! Mike Myers! Jim Carrey!" Short screamed, listing other Canadian actors as he was dragged away.