Tom Hanks Infuriates MAGA Fans After Playing Racist Donald Trump Supporter in 'Saturday Night Live' 50th Anniversary Sketch: Watch

For the sketch, Hank sported a red "Make America Great Again" hat, spoke in a southern accent and wore a shirt with a bald eagle and an American flag displayed across the front.

At one point, Black Jeopardy! host Darnell Hayes, played by Kenan Thompson, tried to walk over and shake Hanks' characters' hand, however, Doug got startled and jumped back before eventually agreeing to extend his arm with caution.