or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Chet Hanks
OK LogoNEWS

Chet Hanks Slammed for Using 'Cringe' New York Accent While Visiting Rockefeller Center in NYC: 'Someone Stop This Man'

Photo of Chet Hanks.
Source: MEGA

Chet Hanks was ripped apart for using an odd New York accent while in the Big Apple.

By:

Dec. 26 2024, Published 12:58 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Chet Hanks failed to fit in with New Yorkers this holiday season.

After recently sharing a video of himself attempting a New York accent in the Big Apple, the famous offspring, 34, was dissed for his inability to nail the dialect.

Article continues below advertisement
chet hanks cringe new york accent rockefeller center nyc
Source: @chethanx/Instagram

'What's wrong with him??' one person asked after watching Chet Hanks attempt a New York accent.

Article continues below advertisement

“Sounds like an undercover cop,” one person said of the clip, which was filmed in Rockefeller Center in front of the massive Christmas tree.

A second individual echoed: “Identity crisis. Tom Hanks, come get your son 😂.”

Article continues below advertisement

A third user noted, “What’s wrong with him??🤣🤣,” as another added, “Someone stop this man, please. It’s not cute anymore. Is cringe af.”

Others made fun of the reality TV star for using the East Coast city’s slang wrong when he said, “Word to my muvva, I'm bricked up” in the footage.

Article continues below advertisement
chet hanks cringe new york accent rockefeller center nyc
Source: @chethanx/Instagram

Chet Hanks has been vocal about getting sober after being addicted to cocaine.

Article continues below advertisement

“We would never say ‘I’m bricked up’ — sincerely, a New Yorker,” someone wrote, as one more agreed, “Like wym, you bricked up? Just using the lingo all wrong🤣🤣.”

As OK! previously reported, the strange behavior from the son of the Oscar winner and Rita Wilson is no surprise, as he is often sharing shocking takes on social media and reality TV.

MORE ON:
Chet Hanks

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Back in August, Chet discussed his past drug addiction while marking two years of sobriety on an episode of The Surreal Life: Villa of Secrets.

"Two years ago today, I was coming off a three-day coke binge where I didn’t eat, sleep or barely drink any water for three days straight," he explained to his costars. "When I got to Vegas, I weighed 190 pounds. At the end of it, I weighed 163."

Article continues below advertisement
chet hanks cringe new york accent rockefeller center nyc
Source: MEGA

'Sounds like an undercover cop,' one user said of Chet Hanks' questionable accent.

Article continues below advertisement

"I lost 27 pounds in three days, so my disease is gnarly," Chet added. "It’s not pretty."

Chet admitted this was the low point that led him to seek sobriety.

Article continues below advertisement

"I just knew, man, if I don’t change my life in a drastic way, either I’m not even going to be around or something bad, so bad, is going to happen that my life might as well be over," he said of the experience.

On a previous episode of the show, Chet explained that growing up with famous parents created its own set of issues.

Article continues below advertisement
chet hanks cringe new york accent rockefeller center nyc
Source: MEGA

Chet Hanks is son to actor Tom Hanks and his longtime wife, Rita.

"My dad's Tom Hanks. Have people brought that up my entire life? Yes. Is it annoying? Nah," he stated. "Some people are really enamored with my family's fame. Some people are really resentful about it. From a young age, being very aware of that, was a lot to mentally process."

"I'll tell you something about my childhood. People think that being Tom Hanks' son, like, I would grow up feeling like I was the s---. I actually grew up feeling completely f------- worthless. People treated me like, ‘You must think you’re better than me’ when I didn’t. I just wanted to be friends with everybody and just be treated normally like everybody else," the actor added.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.