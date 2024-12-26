Chet Hanks Slammed for Using 'Cringe' New York Accent While Visiting Rockefeller Center in NYC: 'Someone Stop This Man'
Chet Hanks failed to fit in with New Yorkers this holiday season.
After recently sharing a video of himself attempting a New York accent in the Big Apple, the famous offspring, 34, was dissed for his inability to nail the dialect.
“Sounds like an undercover cop,” one person said of the clip, which was filmed in Rockefeller Center in front of the massive Christmas tree.
A second individual echoed: “Identity crisis. Tom Hanks, come get your son 😂.”
A third user noted, “What’s wrong with him??🤣🤣,” as another added, “Someone stop this man, please. It’s not cute anymore. Is cringe af.”
Others made fun of the reality TV star for using the East Coast city’s slang wrong when he said, “Word to my muvva, I'm bricked up” in the footage.
“We would never say ‘I’m bricked up’ — sincerely, a New Yorker,” someone wrote, as one more agreed, “Like wym, you bricked up? Just using the lingo all wrong🤣🤣.”
As OK! previously reported, the strange behavior from the son of the Oscar winner and Rita Wilson is no surprise, as he is often sharing shocking takes on social media and reality TV.
Back in August, Chet discussed his past drug addiction while marking two years of sobriety on an episode of The Surreal Life: Villa of Secrets.
"Two years ago today, I was coming off a three-day coke binge where I didn’t eat, sleep or barely drink any water for three days straight," he explained to his costars. "When I got to Vegas, I weighed 190 pounds. At the end of it, I weighed 163."
"I lost 27 pounds in three days, so my disease is gnarly," Chet added. "It’s not pretty."
Chet admitted this was the low point that led him to seek sobriety.
"I just knew, man, if I don’t change my life in a drastic way, either I’m not even going to be around or something bad, so bad, is going to happen that my life might as well be over," he said of the experience.
On a previous episode of the show, Chet explained that growing up with famous parents created its own set of issues.
"My dad's Tom Hanks. Have people brought that up my entire life? Yes. Is it annoying? Nah," he stated. "Some people are really enamored with my family's fame. Some people are really resentful about it. From a young age, being very aware of that, was a lot to mentally process."
"I'll tell you something about my childhood. People think that being Tom Hanks' son, like, I would grow up feeling like I was the s---. I actually grew up feeling completely f------- worthless. People treated me like, ‘You must think you’re better than me’ when I didn’t. I just wanted to be friends with everybody and just be treated normally like everybody else," the actor added.