Zendaya Wants to 'Wait' to Marry Boyfriend Tom Holland: 'She'd Rather Focus on Her Career'
Zendaya may not be ready to become Mrs. Tom Holland just yet!
According to an insider close to the Challengers actress, 27, her longtime love, also 27, reportedly wants to take their relationship to the next level. However, the A-lister isn't OK with slowing down her booming career to become a wife.
"They’ve been dating for a long time, years in fact, and moved in together not too long ago," the source claimed of the Hollywood power couple. "They have a solid relationship, and Tom would like to make things official."
Despite the British star's wishes, Zendaya has been laser-focused on her illustrious film work. "They’re both so young. They have their whole lives ahead of them, and right now she’d rather focus on her career," the insider claimed. "Zendaya isn’t saying no, she’s saying let’s wait."
The Dune star and the Onward actor went public with their romance in 2021 after years of friendship. And though the duo has kept their relationship extremely private, their love has only grown stronger despite their busy schedules.
"They both work so hard that they love the idea of coming home to each other. It will be such a game changer," a source spilled before Zendaya and Holland began co-habitating. "They’re just happy to be together."
"Moving in together just seemed like the natural next step in their relationship. It feels right," the insider said, adding that the former Disney Channel star "has no doubt [that] Tom is her person."
As the pair have taken the big step in their romance, they've also become a little bit more open with the public about their love for each other. "We were both very, very young, but my career was already kind of going, and his changed overnight," the Euphoria alum said in a new interview of her and her partner's rise to fame.
"I definitely watched his life kind of change in front of him. But he handled it really beautifully," she gushed over her man, whom she met in 2016 while auditioning for Spider Man: Homecoming.
Holland recently got sentimental about how he and his girlfriend reminisce on their relationship. "Zendaya and I will, every now and then, watch Spider-Man 1 and reminisce about being 19 and making those movies again," he noted in an interview. "I love those movies, and I love savoring those moments, so I try not to watch them as often as I would maybe like to because it’s so special. It's such a luxury, such a gift to be able to sit down and sort of relive your youth. I wouldn’t be the man I am today without that job."
Life & Style spoke to the source close to Zendaya.