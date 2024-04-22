Zendaya Says Her Parents Were Prepared for Her Intimate Scenes in 'Challengers' Because of 'Euphoria': 'It's Not Our First Rodeo'

While the "Replay" singer made it clear how her parents felt, she didn't divulge what her boyfriend, Tom Holland, thought of the scene. However, the Onward star did recently open up about how the two have watched back the Spider-Man movies together.

"Zendaya and I will, every now and then, watch Spider-Man 1 and reminisce about being 19 and making those movies again," Tom, 27, gushed over the time he's spent with his girlfriend, whose his costar in the flicks. "I love those movies, and I love savoring those moments, so I try not to watch them as often as I would maybe like to because it’s so special. It's such a luxury, such a gift to be able to sit down and sort of relive your youth. I wouldn’t be the man I am today without that job."