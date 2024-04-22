Zendaya Says Her Parents Were Prepared for Her Intimate Scenes in 'Challengers' Because of 'Euphoria': 'It's Not Our First Rodeo'
Zendaya is revealing how her parents reacted to her latest role.
After attending the premiere of her new movie Challengers with her mom and dad, the Emmy winner, 27, explained what it was like to have them in the theatre to witness her s-- scene in the film.
"It was hilarious," Zendaya admitted to a reporter of the awkward experience with her family members. "Yeah, I thought it was hilarious."
Despite the uncomfortable circumstances, the former Disney Channel actress has starred in much racier projects in the past. "They've all seen Euphoria, you know, so it's not our first rodeo or anything," she noted.
"It was funny because, you know, obviously I've seen the movie many times so I know what's coming, and they were all sitting behind me, and I got to, like, watch them watch and slowly just be like, 'Oh god,'" she recalled.
Although Zendaya's latest movie isn't the most salacious thing she's done, it didn't make the moment any less uncomfortable. "It's still enough to not want to watch with your aunt," she pointed out.
While the "Replay" singer made it clear how her parents felt, she didn't divulge what her boyfriend, Tom Holland, thought of the scene. However, the Onward star did recently open up about how the two have watched back the Spider-Man movies together.
"Zendaya and I will, every now and then, watch Spider-Man 1 and reminisce about being 19 and making those movies again," Tom, 27, gushed over the time he's spent with his girlfriend, whose his costar in the flicks. "I love those movies, and I love savoring those moments, so I try not to watch them as often as I would maybe like to because it’s so special. It's such a luxury, such a gift to be able to sit down and sort of relive your youth. I wouldn’t be the man I am today without that job."
When asked if Zendaya had seen his new show The Crowded Room, he revealed, "She watched this series with me while we were editing it."
"I would send her episodes and asked her what she thought, so she definitely has seen it more times than I would have expected her to see it… When it aired, I was proud of the show… I didn’t watch it," said Holland, who has been dating the Shake It Up alum since 2021.
