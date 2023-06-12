Ariana Madix and New Boyfriend Daniel Wai Go Instagram Official 3 Months After She Dumped Unfaithful Ex Tom Sandoval: See Photo
Moving forward! Three months after Scandoval, Ariana Madix and her new beau, Daniel Wai, shared a cuddly snap on Instagram.
The Sunday, June 11, upload features the two wrapped in each other's arms while attending The Governor's Ball in New York City.
In the caption, Wai revealed that the blonde beauty originally thought she was in town for a dinner, but friends surprised her with the concert tickets while on the flight to the Big Apple.
Needless to say, the reality star's pals and fans were over the moon to see her so happy after ex-boyfriend of nine years Tom Sandoval carried out a months-long affair with their Vanderpump Rules costar Raquel Leviss.
"Good job," gal pal Kristen Doute commented on the snap, with another person writing, "If thriving was a person 😍😍😍😍."
"Finally a real man. Not the self centered one that shaves his face and hogs the flat iron! Good job!" one fan quipped, referring to Sandoval.
"After all is said and done aren’t you glad that the universe gave you a nudge into a better life 🙌❤️," added another, with a fourth penning, "He is so much better looking than her ex lol I’m so happy for her."
- Ariana Madix Subtly Admits She Feels Bad for Raquel Leviss After Telling the Truth About Tom Sandoval Affair
- Ariana Madix Says Tom Sandoval Felt 'Entitled' to Her Body Despite Their Lack of Emotional 'Intimacy'
- Raquel Leviss Still at Mental Health Treatment Facility, Ready to Spill 'Unfiltered Truth' Upon Release
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Madix and the fitness guru were first linked in early March after meeting at a wedding, nearly two weeks after news of Sandoval and Leviss' affair broke. By May, the two started embarking on public date nights, and she didn't hold back when asked about the romance on the May 17 episode of Watch What Happens Live.
"I will just say that I am very happy and very satisfied," she confessed with a smirk.
An insider acknowledged things are moving "faster than she thought, but he treats her well, they're having fun, and she's happy to be moving on to this next chapter with such an incredible guy."
"At first, it looked like just a light rebound fling but they have a special bond," the source noted to People. "Even though he lives in New York City, they've been able to make it work. Ariana's been telling people in her circle that she's falling in love with him."