'Vanderpump Rules' Alum Billie Lee Caught Leaving Cheating Tom Sandoval's Home In Same Clothes From Night Prior

Days after Billie Lee and Tom Sandoval were spotted together, the Vanderpump Rules alum was caught leaving the disgraced reality star's home in the same clothes she was wearing from the night before.

Lee arrived at Sandoval’s Valley Village, Calif., home around 10 p.m. Sunday, April 16, according to an outlet that obtained photos of her arrival. The former Bravolebrity was wearing a white-and-pink crewneck sweatshirt, cropped light-wash jeans and white sneakers to meet up with Sandoval — who has found himself in the hot seat after his months-long affair with Raquel Leviss was exposed last month.