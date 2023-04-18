'Vanderpump Rules' Alum Billie Lee Caught Leaving Cheating Tom Sandoval's Home In Same Clothes From Night Prior
Days after Billie Lee and Tom Sandoval were spotted together, the Vanderpump Rules alum was caught leaving the disgraced reality star's home in the same clothes she was wearing from the night before.
Lee arrived at Sandoval’s Valley Village, Calif., home around 10 p.m. Sunday, April 16, according to an outlet that obtained photos of her arrival. The former Bravolebrity was wearing a white-and-pink crewneck sweatshirt, cropped light-wash jeans and white sneakers to meet up with Sandoval — who has found himself in the hot seat after his months-long affair with Raquel Leviss was exposed last month.
Lee and Sandoval, both 39, then went out for drinks from his place. The former co-stars were snapped entering a local cocktail bar, and on their way over, it seems Sandoval caught on to the paparazzi following them, as he flashed a smile while keeping his hood over his head.
It's unclear when the duo returned to Sandoval's home — which he still shares with ex-girlfriend-of-nine-years Ariana Madix, whom he cheated on with Leviss — but Lee was seen leaving his residence the following morning in the same outfit.
The only notable change to Lee's appearance was that she was wearing a black trucker hat, dark sunglasses and had a dog in her arms, per the outlet.
Their sleepover comes on the heels of their sighting on Friday, April 14, when Lee — a transwoman who first appeared on the popular Bravo show in Season 6 — and Sandoval attended an event out in West Hollywood. Their outing was deemed controversial given that it was revealed just hours prior that Leviss had checked herself into a mental health facility.
Fellow Pump Rules alum Kristen Doute wasn't a fan of Lee spending time with Sandoval amid the scandal — dubbed Scandoval — and expressed her upset via an Instagram comment on @cici.loves.you’s post, “as she cried at Ariana’s house days after Ari found out [about the affair]… smh.”
Not having it with Doute's scathing remark, Lee fired back: “ya I was crying because they BOTH are my family! It was sad and still is!”
“What were you doing while I was crying!?” she continued. “Literary [sic] taking selfies with everyone including Ariana. Like who does that!? It felt like a funeral and you were taking selfies."
Lee didn't stop there, going on to accuse Doute of being a “fake and performative” friend and encouraged her to “read the room!”
While Sandoval had been spending time with Lee this weekend and Leviss has been working on herself at the facility, Madix was enjoying Coachella — as the recently single 37-year-old was seen making out with personal trainer Daniel Wai.
