Kendall Toole Feels Like a 'Weight' Has Been Lifted After Being Open About Her Mental Health Struggles: 'I Was Tired of Hiding'

Kendall Toole, who left Peloton after five years earlier this year, has always been an open book when it comes to her struggles with mental health.

When the fitness guru, 31, decided to talk about her battle with depression and OCD diagnosis, she knew it was the right thing to do.

"I felt that I was giving into this image of who people thought I was. I understand it. If I walked into a space and saw me — this bubbly, blonde chick from California, I would be irritated with looking at myself. I think what's important is that I was allowing that to be my identity because I wasn't sharing the truth," Toole, who is a lululemon and NAMI Ambassador, exclusively told OK! on Wednesday, October 9, ahead of a play-inspired workout at lululemon in honor of World Mental Health Day. "In the beginning, it was very nerve-wracking, but I feel so reinforced and grateful for the community. It feels like this weight I was carrying for so long is off my shoulders and it can actually be helpful to others now."