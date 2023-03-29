Vanderpump Rules' Scheana Shay 'Pushed' Raquel Leviss Over Tom Sandoval Affair, But Former Pageant Queen Started Brawl: Lawyer
Scheana Shay's lawyer confirmed the claws did in fact come out when his client got into a fiery dispute with Raquel Leviss.
Despite the admission, legal mind Neama Rahmani clarified that it was not a "punch" — as Leviss had previously claimed — and that the 37-year-old committed the act in self defense after the controversial reality star first laid a hand on her.
“Scheana didn’t punch Rachel. Rachel didn’t get a black eye,” Shay's lawyer said in a statement shared Wednesday, March 29, using Leviss' legal first name rather than her stage name. “Scheana pushed Rachel but only after Rachel grabbed her wrist, and Rachel did not suffer a concussion.”
Shay's attorney went on to shame Leviss for requesting a protective order against her cast mate to only drop the case days later.
“This isn’t reality TV. This is the real world, and Rachel’s actions have real consequences. Rachel filed a false police report, a false medical report and a frivolous petition for a restraining order,” the lawyer concluded.
Rahmani was hired to defend Shay after Leviss filed a restraining order against her on March 7 following their heated confrontation over the 28-year-old's affair with Tom Sandoval amid his nine-year relationship with Ariana Madix. The incident in question went down on the night of their Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen appearance
In Leviss' court filing, she claimed Shay “pushed her against a brick wall,” causing “injury” to the back of her head, after she overheard the former pageant queen on the phone with Madix, Shay's best friend.
According to Leviss, Shay “punched” her in the face, causing an injury to her left eye — allegations the latter's lawyer has denied. She included photos of her alleged injuries in the filing.
However, one day after the reality stars came together to film a reunion of Pump Rules, Leviss revealed she decided to drop the restraining order.
"I can confirm that my attorney took my case off the court calendar Wednesday and is filing the appropriate paperwork requested by the court today to dismiss the TRO from moving forward after the 29th," she said in a public statement.
Nevertheless, Leviss and Shay still had a hearing scheduled Wednesday — and only one of the frenemies decided to show up.
Rahmani revealed Leviss was a no-show at court, saying: “When Rachel realized that she would lose in court and that she couldn’t just drop it, she decided to not show up at all."
"We were prepared to expose Rachel’s lies, but instead she will have to live knowing that she betrayed two of her best friends: Scheana and Ariana," the West Coast Trial Lawyers president concluded in a statement, “Instead of accepting responsibility for her actions, Rachel shamefully tried to misuse our justice system to shift blame to Scheana."
On the other hand, an insider reportedly argued that Shay and her lawyer were aware from the reunion that Leviss wasn't moving forward with the RO, as Bravo boss Andy Cohen handed the Viva Verano Lash founder papers saying just that during the taping.
Page Six obtained the statement from Shay's lawyer and spoke to the source siding with Leviss.