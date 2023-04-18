Tom Sandoval Berates Wellness Resort For Exposing His Stay & 'Feeding Into The Negativity' Of His Scandalous Affair
Tom Sandoval was left the opposite of relaxed after his recent stay at the Miraval Arizona Resort and Spa.
Instead of finding serenity in the midst of his highly-publicized affair with Raquel Leviss, the Vanderpump Rules star was left outraged after the wellness resort exposed his stay, seemingly as a way to gain traction on social media.
After discovering Miraval's subtle mention of Sandoval's infamous scandal involving the demise of his nine-year relationship with Ariana Madix, the 39-year-old took to his Instagram Story to drag the resort through the mud.
"I’m beyond disappointed in @MiravalResorts @MiravalArizona and their decision to post to their Instagram account this weekend alluding to me staying there this week," Sandoval expressed on Monday, April 17.
He continued: "They claim to be a refuge for wellness and betterment, but that is obviously false. They’d rather feed into the negativity and spectacle that has engulfed my life."
"In a continuous effort to be healthy and work on myself, I planned a trip to go there completely alone to try and find some peace," Sandoval — who has been under fire for his cheating ways ever since his and Leviss' affair was exposed on Wednesday, March 1 — mentioned.
"Miraval clearly isn’t the place for that," he noted.
"Special shoutout to the general manager who refuses to take any responsibility for the actions of his team even though he considered the post 'in poor taste,'" the angry reality star snubbed.
"Regardless of where you stand in all this, we all deserve the chance to work to be better," he concluded.
After learning Sandoval was bothered by the outing of his stay, the Bravo celeb's fanbase jumped to his defense and flooded the resort's social media account to ridicule their actions.
"Marketing staff needs training. You’re supposed to promote healing and wellness of your guests, not exploit them for publicity. Your guests and their needs should be protected and you should probably issue an apology," one Instagram user commented on a recent post.
Another stated: "Not for much longer when you breach the privacy of your guests. Truly what were you thinking? Is a twelve year old running your social media? Absolutely disgusting behavior. Shame on you!!!"