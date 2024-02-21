Tom Schwartz Was 'Surprised' Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss' Romance Didn't Work Out: 'They Burned Their Lives Down'

"I think it was lust under the cloak," Schwartz said of Sandoval and Leviss' brief romance. "I think they really did at one point love each other. I mean, listen, from what I saw, they deeply cared about each other and were in love. That's from my perspective. You know, I don't know how they feel about it in hindsight."

As OK! previously reported, Sandoval, 40, and Leviss, 29, were caught having an affair behind Ariana Madix's back. Sandoval and Leviss tried to give their relationship a shot after the scandal, but things eventually fizzled.

"Retroactively, I think they have a much different take on it, and I think they're both kind of referring to it more as an addiction, a lust, or a mistake of epic proportions," Schwartz noted. "But you know, at one point, yeah, man, they were ... It feels twisted to say this, but they were really deeply in love. I think, yeah, yeah, deeply."