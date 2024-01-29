Tom Selleck Reveals Matthew Perry Used to Help Him With His Lines on 'Friends': 'He Was Raw Talent'

As OK! previously reported, Perry was found unresponsive in his hot tub at his L.A. home on October 28, 2023, and was unable to be revived. His cause of death was later determined to be due to the acute effects of ketamine with drowning, coronary artery disease and the effects of buprenorphine listed as contributing factors.

"We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family," the cast of Friends wrote in a joint statement after his passing. "There is so much to say, but right now we’re going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss."

"In time we will say more, as and when we are able," the statement read. "For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty’s family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world."

