Jennifer Aniston Shocked to Know 'Friends' Costar Matthew Perry Was 'So Tormented' Before Tragic Death: 'Difficult to Process'

"He was such a part of our DNA," she added. "We were always the 6 of us. This was a chosen family that forever changed the course of who we were and what our path was going to be."

"For Matty, he KNEW he loved to make people laugh. As he said himself, if he didn't hear the 'laugh' he thought he was going to die," she said. "His life literally depended on it. And boy did he succeed in doing just that. He made all of us laugh. And laugh hard."