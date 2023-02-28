Actor Tom Sizemore's Family 'Deciding End Of Life Matters' After Brain Aneurysm, Doctors Say 'There Is No Further Hope'

It looks like Tom Sizemore's family is figuring out the next steps for the actor, as he remains hospitalized and in critical condition ever since he suffered a brain aneurysm on February 18.

"Today, Monday February 27, 2023 doctors at St Joseph’s Hospital Burbank updated the family of Tom Sizemore as to his condition," the star's manager Charles Lago said in a statement on Monday, February 27. "In the early hours of Saturday, February 18, 2023 Tom Sizemore collapsed at his Los Angeles home and was transported to a hospital by Paramedics. He was found to be suffering from a brain aneurism that occurred as a result of a stroke. Since that day, Tom has remained in critical condition, in a coma and in intensive care. Today, doctors informed his family that there is no further hope and have recommended end of life decision. The family is now deciding end of life matters and a further statement will be issued on Wednesday.”