Actor Tom Sizemore's Family 'Deciding End Of Life Matters' After Brain Aneurysm, Doctors Say 'There Is No Further Hope'
It looks like Tom Sizemore's family is figuring out the next steps for the actor, as he remains hospitalized and in critical condition ever since he suffered a brain aneurysm on February 18.
"Today, Monday February 27, 2023 doctors at St Joseph’s Hospital Burbank updated the family of Tom Sizemore as to his condition," the star's manager Charles Lago said in a statement on Monday, February 27. "In the early hours of Saturday, February 18, 2023 Tom Sizemore collapsed at his Los Angeles home and was transported to a hospital by Paramedics. He was found to be suffering from a brain aneurism that occurred as a result of a stroke. Since that day, Tom has remained in critical condition, in a coma and in intensive care. Today, doctors informed his family that there is no further hope and have recommended end of life decision. The family is now deciding end of life matters and a further statement will be issued on Wednesday.”
The statement continued, “We are asking for privacy for his family during this difficult time and they wish to thank everyone for the hundreds of messages of support, and prayers that have been received. This has been a difficult time for them.”
The producer starred in Saving Private Ryan, Black Hawk Down, Born on the Fourth of July and more critically acclaimed films.
After the news got out about Sizemore's condition, people took to social media to share their thoughts on the sad situation.
“Great actor, I pray for the best, he is way too young,” one person said, while another commented, “🙏🙏🙏, guess all the hard partying and drug abuse have caught up with him 😳.”
Despite making it big on showbiz, Sizemore ran into some trouble along the way. In 2003, he was convicted of domestic violence against his girlfriend at the time. In 2017, he plead no contest to two charges of domestic violence after he was arrested on suspicion of assaulting his partner.
In 2005, he was sentenced to jail for several months after he tried to fake a urine test. He was also arrested in 2007 for possession of methamphetamine, and in 2019, he was arrested for possession of “various illegal narcotics.”
“My life’s gotten a lot better, it’s been a real chronicle, but I’ve got a long history of substance abuse, I was in a really bad place,” he told the Daily Mail 2017. “And I’m coming up on four years sober, it was really difficult, the first two years were miserable I thought I’d never smile again. But I am smiling again, you’ve got to stick around until you feel better.”
