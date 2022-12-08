Toni Collette & Husband David Galafassi Reveal Divorce After Snaps Of Artist Kissing Mystery Woman Go Viral

Hours after actress Toni Collette’s husband, David Galafassi, made headlines after he was photographed kissing another woman in Australia, the pair have officially announced they’re calling it quits.

On Wednesday, December 7, the pair took to Instagram, issuing a joint statement revealing that they would be parting ways after nearly 20 years of marriage.

“After a substantial period of separation, it is with grace and gratitude that we announce we are divorcing,” the pair captioned a photo of a floral arrangement shaped to spell out the phrase, “Peace and Love.”