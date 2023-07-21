Tough Times Led Tony Bennett to the Top: The Crooner Left His Heart in San Francisco — But Never Forgot Where He Came From

In a career spanning more than seven decades, legendary singer Tony Bennett sold more than 50 million records worldwide — and he credited his hardscrabble early years for his amazing success!

The 96-year-old icon, who died on July 21, has won 19 Grammy Awards, two Emmy Awards and was named an NEA Jazz Master and Kennedy Center Honoree. “Tony was a man of many great accomplishments,” said a longtime friend, “but he remains humble to his core.”

That has a lot to do to Bennett’s dirt-poor beginnings. His father, Giovanni, a grocer, left a tiny mountain hamlet in Italy in 1906 for the Astoria section of Queens in New York City, where Anthony Dominick Benedetto was born in August 1926. His mother was the daughter of immigrants from the same region of southern Italy. She worked in a clothing sweatshop in New York earning a penny a dress.