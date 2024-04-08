OK Magazine
Tori Spelling's Airbnb With Her 5 Kids Was 'Next to a Drug Den': 'There's Always Something'

By:

Apr. 8 2024, Published 10:50 a.m. ET

Tori Spelling made headlines for living in an RV with her five kids — Liam, 17, Stella, 15, Hattie, 12, Finn, 11, and Beau, 7 — but the real story was the temporary home was next to a drug dealer.

“I honestly had spent the time taking care of the kids and focusing on them and they weren’t ready to see their dad. And I went to see him once when he was in rehab and we were with therapists and it got painful and argumentative. It was a lot,” Spelling, 50, said on the Monday, April 8, episode of her “misSPELLING” podcast, referring to her estranged husband, Dean McDermott, who has been working on his sobriety. “And I didn’t feel like he was doing well. There was still a lot of anger and aggression and so I didn’t go back. And I know that hurt him a lot. He felt like we abandoned him when he was going through that process, but I had to do what was right for the kids. We just had to get through and do what was right for them at the time.”

Tori Spelling filed for divorce from Dean McDermott on March 29.

At the time, the actress admitted she was so unaware of her surroundings that her neighbors totally threw her off.

“I was in the moment going with five kids and their emotions, which were all over the place, while simultaneously being put all over the press that I was homeless and living in an RV,” she shared. “We had an Airbnb next door to a drug den — who knew that until the morning when they’re like, ‘You need to vacate.’ And the police showed up and the S.W.A.T. and there’s an armed guy next door and it’s like, ‘What? With a hostage?’ We’re like, ‘Cool. Yeah, I thought it was a little too quiet over there. Glad I didn’t ever go over and knock on the door for sugar. Dunno what I would’ve gotten!’ But yeah, our lives didn’t stop. My life never stops. There’s always something. So I had to just focus.”

Tori Spelling moved into an RV for a little while.

As OK! previously reported, the podcast host has been giving fans more background into her split from McDermott.

Last year, the Canada native, 57, announced their breakup but then quickly deleted it off Instagram. Though the two were spotted moving on — McDermott is dating Lily Calo while Spelling has been seen Ryan Cramer — Spelling officially filed for divorce on March 29, citing "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their split.

Tori Spelling said the RV was next to a 'drug den.'

Elsewhere in the podcast, Spelling said she and McDermott got into an intense fight after spending the day with her Beverly Hills, 90210 costar Jennie Garth. McDermott said something to make Spelling mad, leading her to "smash" a loaded baked potato onto the kitchen floor.

"This guttural scream came out of me," she said. "It was beast-like. It wasn't pretty at all," she recalled. “He came around the side because I hadn't thought about that, and I hadn't locked those doors. So he came in and he was very, very upset. And he said, ‘I want a divorce. This is over.’ And I said, ‘Okay. Great. Okay.’"

Tori Spelling is spilling the details about her divorce on her new podcast.

Fortunately, the blonde beauty has come to terms with being on her own.

"I'm not kidding you guys, I felt like this giant rock had been lifted off my chest," Spelling said. "I could breathe deeply, and I was like, 'Oh my God. He said it, so now I'm free.' Like, 'Everything has started, and this, I couldn't do it. And he did it, and now I can move on. He's put it out there, Let's go. Yes. I needed this.' You know? Like, I couldn't do it myself.”

