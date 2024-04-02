Tori Spelling Makes First Appearance Since Filing for Divorce From Dean McDermott at 2024 iHeart Music Awards: Photos
Tori Spelling rocked the red carpet at the 2024 iHeart Music Awards in her first award show appearance since filing for divorce from estranged husband Dean McDermott.
The True Tori personality's long, blonde locks hung loosely around her shoulders and she sported a simple, black crop-top and baggy, patterned pants.
While being interviewed on the red carpet, Spelling opened up about her latest career venture — an iHeart Radio podcast titled "misSPELLING."
"It was time," she told a reporter. "I feel like everything comes full circle. When life is supposed to have a shift, it shifts for you and sometimes in a big way."
"Sometimes we need that, and I feel like there’s a time and a place for everything," she continued. "People have been literally putting my narrative out there for years and telling my story, my family story, since the beginning, and this is the first time I’m telling my story on my own."
Despite vowing to tell her story in her own words, she clarified that "nobody’s hearts will be hurt in the making of this podcast."
"I can promise that… It’s from my perspective, it’s my story," she added. "Stuff happens, and I’m going to go back all the way from my childhood to my present and going into my future."
As OK! previously reported, Spelling filed for divorce from McDermott earlier this month — nearly one year after the pair confirmed their split. In the legal documents, she petitioned for full physical custody of their five children — Liam, Stella, Hattie, Finn and Beau — and cited their date of separation as June 17, 2023.
"It's with great sadness and a very very heavy heart that after 18 years together and five amazing children, that Tori Spelling and I have decided to go our separate ways, and start a new journey of our own," McDermott wrote in a since-deleted social media post shared in June 2023.
"We will continue to work together as loving parents and guide and love our children through this difficult time," he noted. "We ask that you all respect our privacy as we take this time to surround our family with love and work our way through this. Thank you all for your support and kindness."