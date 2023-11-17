Dean McDermott Is 'Sober' and 'Healthy' on His 57th Birthday After Revealing His Raging Alcoholism Led to Tori Spelling Divorce
Dean McDermott is celebrating another trip around the sun after a tough year.
“I am posting to let everybody know that it is my birthday today. I turned 57. And yes, I'm fishing for birthday wishes," he began the Instagram video, which he captioned, “H--- ya!! I’m 57 today and loving life!!! SOBER!!!”
He continued, “I'm having an amazing day. I'm sober. I'm healthy. I feel fantastic.”
The actor then shared some "very sage wisdom" he received from his sister.
“She said, 'Deano, it's just a number. Everybody gets to be young, but not everybody gets to be old,'" he shared.
“So wear your experience like a badge of honor, happy birthday to all those fellow Scorpios out there — and especially on November 16," McDermott added. “Bless you all. I'm having an amazing day. And I love life.”
As OK! previously reported, the post came just a day after McDermott’s bombshell interview revealed why he and ex Tori Spelling split.
The Slasher star explained that his alcohol abuse played a large part in the demise of his marriage to the Beverly Hills 90210 alum and admitted it also led to a stint in rehab.
"Alcohol made me feel good enough. I started feeling good enough until it got to a point where it didn’t — it ended up in isolation," McDermott confessed.
"It ended up with me drinking a fifth of tequila every night, seven days a week and a handful of [prescription medications] by myself with a beautiful family in the other room," he shared. "That’s what it led to and that’s what led to the brokenness and to what happened between me and Tori."
"I would wake up angry that I woke up and I have these five, six beautiful kids in my life, but I was so dark and hopeless, I couldn’t see that," McDermott said of his children, Liam, 16, Stella, 15, and Hattie, 11, Finn, 10, and Beau, 6, whom he shares with Spelling, as well as son Jack, 25, who he welcomed with Mary Jo Eustace.
"[Tori] came from just such a place of love and wanting me to be healthy and happy. … It was codependence," the Canadian native noted. "She put my well-being well ahead of hers. She loved me so much that she didn’t really want to tell me how it was affecting her, although I could see it in her face."
The father-of-six added that the drinking also came with more fighting and drunken mood swings, which often left his children "petrified."
He divulged that the "anger and the yelling" became too much and he "couldn't live that life anymore." The 57-year-old decided to check into a rehabilitation facility this summer, where he began his journey to sobriety.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"All Tori's ever done to this day is want me to be happy and healthy and I inflicted a lot of damage and pain on that woman," he continued. "I'm taking accountability for that today. And it's the biggest amend that I'm ever going to have to make."