Tori Spelling Seen Sobbing Uncontrollably After Meeting Estranged Husband Dean McDermott at L.A. Storage Unit

tori spelling crying husband dean mcdermott storage unit
Source: MEGA
By:

Mar. 28 2024, Published 12:29 p.m. ET

Tori Spelling couldn't control her tears following a recent interaction with her estranged husband, Dean McDermott.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 actress was spotted sobbing uncontrollably outside of a storage unit in Los Angeles nearly nine months after the pair announced their shocking split in June 2023.

tori spelling crying husband dean mcdermott storage unit
Source: MEGA

Tori Spelling was spotted crying after an interaction with her estranged husband, Dean McDermott.

In a video obtained by a news publication, Spelling could be seen attempting to wipe away tears as she hysterically cried in the driver's seat of her car parked in front of a local Public Storage facility.

The former spouses of 18 years met up to go through shared bins and boxes of their personal belongings, though the reunion appeared to take a toxic turn.

tori spelling crying husband dean mcdermott storage unit
Source: MEGA

Dean McDermott announced the pair's split in a since-deleted post uploaded last summer.

Despite seeming to participate in calm conversations throughout the meet-up, their chat must have developed into an argument at some point, with Spelling even throwing a large plastic bag filled with stuff into the air before breaking down inside of her vehicle.

Though he was likely the one to cause his estranged wife's tears, McDermott, 57, eventually comforted Spelling, 50, and continued to talk to her in what looked like a more civilized tone while she sat in the trunk of her SUV.

tori spelling crying husband dean mcdermott storage unit
Source: MEGA

Dean McDermott and Tori Spelling tied the knot in 2006.

It seems Spelling waited to start sobbing until she was alone in her car and McDermott had left the scene, as video footage showed the Scary Movie 2 actress bent completely out of shape over the ordeal before eventually calming down enough to drive away.

The intense exchange comes at somewhat of a surprise, as the former flames were thought to have been on relatively good terms following their decision to separate last summer.

Most recently, McDermott — who shares kids Beau, 7, Finn, 11, Hattie, 12, Stella, 15, and Liam, 16, with Spelling — gushed over his estranged wife during a discussion about his sobriety journey.

"Tori has always been my biggest supporter, my biggest fan," the Chopped Canada host said, despite his struggles with substance abuse being one of the main factors behind their separation. "She just wants me to be happy — bottom line — she’s such an incredible woman that way."

tori spelling crying husband dean mcdermott storage unit
Source: MEGA

The separated spouses share five kids.

Calling Spelling "one of the most generous, caring and emphatic people," McDermott noted: "She wants the best for everybody. "

"Sometimes at the expense of her happiness, which is which is not good as we know," he added. "But that’s the kind of person she is."

Source: OK!

Daily Mail obtained photos and videos of Spelling crying in her car after a tense interaction with McDermott outside of a storage facility.

