OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Tori Spelling
OK LogoNEWS

'Poor Little Rich Girl Struggles': Tori Spelling Slammed After Confessing Her First 'Single Mom Christmas' Has Been Difficult

tori spelling
Source: MEGA
By:

Dec. 23 2023, Published 10:12 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Champagne problems?

On Friday, December 22, Tori Spelling posted a candid message about struggling during her first Christmas without her ex Dean McDermott.

Article continues below advertisement
tori spelling christmas
Source: @torispelling/Instagram

Tori Spelling split from Dean McDermott this summer.

“It’s December 22 and I officially bought my first gift for Christmas,” the mom-of-five began, who split from the actor this summer. “5 Christmas lists to tackle. 3 days to do. Missed the @amazon prime cut off.”

“Now I have to brave the mall alone. Crushing this single mom Christmas 2023,” the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum concluded.

Article continues below advertisement

Despite the heartfelt message about the star’s tough time, the public was not sympathetic to Spelling on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“She is wealthy. She has no idea what it is like on a single income with a kid or 2… or 3,” one user pointed out, before another said, “Poor little rich girl struggles.”

tori
Source: MEGA

Tori Spelling and her family were previously living in a motor home.

Article continues below advertisement

Other people went after Spelling’s relationship with McDermott, referencing the infidelity in their marriage.

“You’ll be OK, especially when you don’t have to worry about that cheating unemployed f------ bum,” one user penned, calling out McDermott, while another claimed, “If she didn’t cheat on husband number one her dad would of left her millions, and then the man she left all everything for was a piece of shit. Karma don't like cheaters.”

As OK! previously reported, Spelling’s tough holiday season came just a month after McDermott aired out the family’s drama to Daily Mail in a tell-all interview.

During the sit down, McDermott revealed his alcoholism led to his split with the blonde beauty.

Article continues below advertisement
tori
Source: MEGA

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott share five kids.

MORE ON:
Tori Spelling

"Alcohol made me feel good enough. I started feeling good enough until it got to a point where it didn’t — it ended up in isolation," he confessed.

"It ended up with me drinking a fifth of tequila every night, seven days a week and a handful of [prescription medications] by myself with a beautiful family in the other room," he explained. "That’s what it led to and that’s what led to the brokenness and to what happened between me and Tori."

Article continues below advertisement
tori
Source: MEGA

Dean McDermott went to rehab following their split.

"I would wake up angry that I woke up and I have these five, six beautiful kids in my life, but I was so dark and hopeless, I couldn’t see that," McDermott said of his children, sons Liam, 16, Finn, 10, and Beau, 6, and daughters Stella, 15, and Hattie, 11, with Tori, as well as son Jack, 25, with ex Mary Jo Eustace.

"[Tori] came from just such a place of love and wanting me to be healthy and happy. … It was codependence," McDermott said of his ex. "She put my well-being well ahead of hers. She loved me so much that she didn’t really want to tell me how it was affecting her, although I could see it in her face."

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Source: OK!

McDermott eventually realized he’d had enough of the "anger and the yelling" and "couldn't live that life anymore." The 56-year-old then checked into a rehabilitation facility over the summer and is now sober.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.