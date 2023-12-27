Tori Spelling Is 'So Over' 2023 After Another One of Her Kids Is Taken to Urgent Care
Tori Spelling is ready to move on from a dramatic 2023.
On Tuesday, December 26, the mother-of-five uploaded a series of Instagram Stories of her family at a medical facility.
The first snap showed Spelling’s oldest son’s foot cast along with the message, “Sutures out from his foot surgery and 2nd cast on…” The next image adorably showed her youngest son, Beau, 6, signing brother Liam’s black cast.
A third post alluded that Beau had a medical mishap of his own, adding even more stress to the single mom’s plate.
“And… then to urgent care. I’m so over 2023,” she penned on the image of herself and Beau napping.
The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum’s uploads came after a particularly tough year.
This summer, the actress and husband Dean McDermott split, leaving Tori to take care of the couple’s five kids amid supposed financial troubles. The blonde beauty and her tots were even spotted living in a mobile home for an extended period of time, reportedly due to a mold infestation at their house.
The matriarch, who is now living in a rental home with the children, recently admitted how difficult Christmas has been without her former lover.
“It’s December 22 and I officially bought my first gift for Christmas,” she wrote on her Instagram Story. “5 Christmas lists to tackle. 3 days to do. Missed the @amazon prime cut off.”
“Now I have to brave the mall alone. Crushing this single mom Christmas 2023,” she added.
On top of taking care of the kids on her own, Tori had to deal with Dean sharing the intimate details of their split in a November interview.
"Alcohol made me feel good enough. I started feeling good enough until it got to a point where it didn’t — it ended up in isolation," the actor revealed of his addiction, which led to the pair calling it quits.
"It ended up with me drinking a fifth of tequila every night, seven days a week and a handful of [prescription medications] by myself with a beautiful family in the other room," Dean explained. "That’s what it led to and that’s what led to the brokenness and to what happened between me and Tori."
"[Tori] came from just such a place of love and wanting me to be healthy and happy. … It was codependence," he noted. "She put my well-being well ahead of hers. She loved me so much that she didn’t really want to tell me how it was affecting her, although I could see it in her face."
Eventually, the father-of-six realized he "couldn't live that life anymore" so he checked into a rehabilitation facility and is now sober.
"All Tori's ever done to this day is want me to be happy and healthy and I inflicted a lot of damage and pain on that woman," he stated. "I'm taking accountability for that today. And it's the biggest amend that I'm ever going to have to make."