OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Photos > Tori Spelling
OK LogoPHOTOS

Tori Spelling's Dating History: 9 Men She Was Romantically Linked to Before and After Dean McDermott

tori spellings dating history timeline
Source: MEGA

Tori Spelling was seen kissing Ryan Cramer months after splitting from Dean McDermott.

By:

Dec. 8 2023, Published 12:05 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Brian Austin Green

brian austin green
Source: MEGA

Brian Austin Green announced his and Sharna Burgess' engagement on their podcast.

Tori Spelling worked with Brian Austin Green on Beverly Hills, 90210 in 1990, and they showed intense chemistry on and off camera.

In 2019, Green told Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live they were together off-screen.

"We hooked up," he said. "We did. We were young, and so that's what young people do."

Article continues below advertisement

Ryan Ozar

ryan ozar
Source: MEGA

Ryan Ozar was a USC sophomore at that time.

Though there were only a few details about Spelling's relationship with Ryan Ozar, she revealed in her interview with EW they dated for a year and a half.

"My parents give me a lot of space because they don't want me to leave," she revealed. "They luuuv Ryan, and I don't come home at 5 a.m. or anything."

Julian Lennon

julian lennon
Source: MEGA

He served as an executive producer of the documentary film 'Kiss the Ground' in 2020.

Spelling was also linked to John Lennon's son Julian Lennon. Reports said the pair dated from January to March 1991, but their romance immediately vanished afterward.

Julian remains unmarried and has no children now that he is 60, and he previously revealed to Hello! Magazine he had a relationship where a kid — not his own — was involved.

"When the relationship ended I missed the child even more than the mother. I fell in love with the idea of being a father. But for me to even consider being a father, I felt I had to grow a great deal more and not follow the curse of the Lennon family."

Article continues below advertisement

Nick Savalas

nick savalas
Source: MEGA

Tori Spelling described him as a 'bad' boyfriend.

Spelling exposed Nick Savalas in several posts and interviews, as she revealed his toxic behavior during their relationship.

She told Entertainment Weekly her ex-boyfriend pulled down her self-esteem by being verbally abusive and calling her ugly 10 times a day. She also posted some words of wisdom via her website, ediTORIal.

"I would tell 21-year-old Tori that she's strong, beautiful, smart, and can do anything that she sets her mind to. At 21, my biggest obstacle (well, aside from a bad boyfriend) was myself," Spelling wrote. "Although I don't believe in regrets and think every moment makes us the women and moms we ultimately become. It would be nice to give this advice!"

Article continues below advertisement

Patrick Muldoon

patrick muldoon
Source: MEGA

His latest film was in 'Marlowe.'

The Izzie's Way Home actress was linked to her Deadly Pursuits costar Patrick Muldoon after working on the Félix Enríquez Alcalá-directed film. However, the buzz died down as quickly as it emerged.

MORE ON:
Tori Spelling
Article continues below advertisement

Greg Vaughan

greg vaughan
Source: MEGA

Tori Spelling and Greg Vaughan worked together on 'Malibu Shores.'

In 1996, media outlets confirmed Spelling was dating Greg Vaughan — another costar. People said they decided to keep things private at the former fashion model's request.

Vaughan was previously married to Dutch model Touriya Haoud, but they called it quits in 2014.

Article continues below advertisement

Vincent Young

vincent young
Source: MEGA

Vincent Young also starred in 'Beverly Hills, 90120.'

Spelling revealed in her book that she dated "classic bad boy" Vincent Young for three years. He proposed to her after Beverly Hills, 90210 ended, but she said no because she wanted to find "a different type of guy."

Article continues below advertisement

Charlie Shanian

charlie shanian
Source: MEGA

Charlie Shanian reportedly cried after reading a story about how Spelling never loved him.

In 2004, Spelling and Charlie Shanian tied the knot despite the latter feeling like they were from different worlds. Their relationship only lasted for 15 months as they filed for a dissolution of their marriage in 2005.

Article continues below advertisement

Dean McDermott

dean mcdermott
Source: MEGA

He was photographed getting intimate with Lily Calo after his split from Tori Spelling.

Spelling thought she found her everlasting love when she met Dean McDermott on the Mind Over Murder set in Ottawa, Canada. Only a month after finalizing her divorce from Shanian, the pair tied the knot in a private ceremony in 2006.

Their relationship bloomed in the years thereafter. They welcomed their kids and worked together on several projects.

However, their marriage was also bombarded with controversies — from money issues to infidelity — that took a toll on their relationship. After 18 years of marriage, McDermott announced in a since-deleted post that they decided to separate.

He soon addressed their breakup in his interview with the Daily Mail.

"All Tori's ever done to this day is want me to be happy and healthy and I inflicted a lot of damage and pain on that woman," McDermott said. "It's going to be living the rest of my life making amends because I took something that was really beautiful and I just tore it down year after year, day after day."

Article continues below advertisement

Ryan Cramer

ryan cramer
Source: MEGA

Ryan Cramer is the CEO and creative director for the Neuron Syndicate.

Amid McDermott's romance with Lily Calo, Spelling was spotted kissing advertising CEO Ryan Cramer in Los Angeles after dinner. They walked hand-in-hand after the smooch and rode in a black SUV together.

While she has not commented on the relationship, sources revealed that Spelling met Cramer through work months ago.

"Tori is really excited about the new relationship and it doesn't bother her that people say he looks a lot like Dean," the insider continued.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.