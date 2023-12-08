Tori Spelling's Dating History: 9 Men She Was Romantically Linked to Before and After Dean McDermott
Brian Austin Green
Tori Spelling worked with Brian Austin Green on Beverly Hills, 90210 in 1990, and they showed intense chemistry on and off camera.
In 2019, Green told Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live they were together off-screen.
"We hooked up," he said. "We did. We were young, and so that's what young people do."
Ryan Ozar
Though there were only a few details about Spelling's relationship with Ryan Ozar, she revealed in her interview with EW they dated for a year and a half.
"My parents give me a lot of space because they don't want me to leave," she revealed. "They luuuv Ryan, and I don't come home at 5 a.m. or anything."
Julian Lennon
Spelling was also linked to John Lennon's son Julian Lennon. Reports said the pair dated from January to March 1991, but their romance immediately vanished afterward.
Julian remains unmarried and has no children now that he is 60, and he previously revealed to Hello! Magazine he had a relationship where a kid — not his own — was involved.
"When the relationship ended I missed the child even more than the mother. I fell in love with the idea of being a father. But for me to even consider being a father, I felt I had to grow a great deal more and not follow the curse of the Lennon family."
Nick Savalas
Spelling exposed Nick Savalas in several posts and interviews, as she revealed his toxic behavior during their relationship.
She told Entertainment Weekly her ex-boyfriend pulled down her self-esteem by being verbally abusive and calling her ugly 10 times a day. She also posted some words of wisdom via her website, ediTORIal.
"I would tell 21-year-old Tori that she's strong, beautiful, smart, and can do anything that she sets her mind to. At 21, my biggest obstacle (well, aside from a bad boyfriend) was myself," Spelling wrote. "Although I don't believe in regrets and think every moment makes us the women and moms we ultimately become. It would be nice to give this advice!"
Patrick Muldoon
The Izzie's Way Home actress was linked to her Deadly Pursuits costar Patrick Muldoon after working on the Félix Enríquez Alcalá-directed film. However, the buzz died down as quickly as it emerged.
Greg Vaughan
In 1996, media outlets confirmed Spelling was dating Greg Vaughan — another costar. People said they decided to keep things private at the former fashion model's request.
Vaughan was previously married to Dutch model Touriya Haoud, but they called it quits in 2014.
Vincent Young
Spelling revealed in her book that she dated "classic bad boy" Vincent Young for three years. He proposed to her after Beverly Hills, 90210 ended, but she said no because she wanted to find "a different type of guy."
Charlie Shanian
In 2004, Spelling and Charlie Shanian tied the knot despite the latter feeling like they were from different worlds. Their relationship only lasted for 15 months as they filed for a dissolution of their marriage in 2005.
Dean McDermott
Spelling thought she found her everlasting love when she met Dean McDermott on the Mind Over Murder set in Ottawa, Canada. Only a month after finalizing her divorce from Shanian, the pair tied the knot in a private ceremony in 2006.
Their relationship bloomed in the years thereafter. They welcomed their kids and worked together on several projects.
However, their marriage was also bombarded with controversies — from money issues to infidelity — that took a toll on their relationship. After 18 years of marriage, McDermott announced in a since-deleted post that they decided to separate.
He soon addressed their breakup in his interview with the Daily Mail.
"All Tori's ever done to this day is want me to be happy and healthy and I inflicted a lot of damage and pain on that woman," McDermott said. "It's going to be living the rest of my life making amends because I took something that was really beautiful and I just tore it down year after year, day after day."
Ryan Cramer
Amid McDermott's romance with Lily Calo, Spelling was spotted kissing advertising CEO Ryan Cramer in Los Angeles after dinner. They walked hand-in-hand after the smooch and rode in a black SUV together.
While she has not commented on the relationship, sources revealed that Spelling met Cramer through work months ago.
"Tori is really excited about the new relationship and it doesn't bother her that people say he looks a lot like Dean," the insider continued.