Tori Spelling Gives the Middle Finger in Sassy Instagram Post After a Rough Year: 'Everything Is Great When You Don't Give a S---'
Tori Spelling is sending a message!
On Wednesday, January 10, the actress uploaded an Instagram post to let fans know she's no longer sweating the little things.
In the first photo, the mother-of-five, 50, donned a white t-shirt with the phrase "everything is great when you don't give a s---."
She paired the cropped tee with jeans, Nike sneakers and layered necklaces, styling her long locks in pigtails.
In the third picture of the set, Spelling gave the middle finger while looking off to the side.
"No caption needed," the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum wrote alongside the post.
Spelling's sassy upload comes after a rough year, which included a split from Dean McDermott, money troubles and their kids' health woes. It turned out that her family's frequent illnesses were due to a mold infestation in their home, which caused them to move out and live in places like a motel and a RV park until they found a new rental house.
As OK! revealed, the Canadian actor, 57, announced their impending divorce over the summer of 2023 via Instagram, but hours later, he deleted the post.
The two stayed silent on the drama for months, but in October, McDermott was caught getting close with Lily Calo. The next month, he revealed how he caused the demise of his and Spelling's messy marriage.
"Alcohol made me feel good enough. I started feeling good enough until it got to a point where it didn’t — it ended up in isolation. I ended up with me drinking a fifth of tequila every night, seven days a week and a handful of [prescription medications] by myself with a beautiful family in the other room," he explained of his substance abuse. "That’s what it led to and that’s what led to the brokenness and to what happened between me and Tori."
McDermott also recounted the day when he revealed their split to the public.
“It was the night that I raged against her and the children and I saw the light, the final flicker of the flame go out in her eyes,” he recalled. "I posted that because I was at the end of my rope. I didn’t know what to do. I had burned everything down yet again."
The star said he then went to rehab, and though their romance may be too broken to repair, the Chopped: Canada host acknowledged his former spouse did nothing but try to help him get better.
"[Tori] came from just such a place of love and wanting me to be healthy and happy. … It was codependence," he said. "She put my well-being well ahead of hers. She loved me so much that she didn’t really want to tell me how it was affecting her, although I could see it in her face."