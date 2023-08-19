Tori Spelling 'Desperate' to Return to Reality TV to 'Earn Her Way' Amid Financial Struggles: 'She’s Doing All This for Exposure'
Was this Tori Spelling's plan all along? The actress recently made headlines for living out of an RV with her kids, leading people to believe she's having financial problems.
But apparently, the star, 50, knows what she is doing.
“She’s talking about getting fit enough to be on Dancing With the Stars,” said the insider. “She’s desperate to do something to earn her way and is calling all her contacts in the business.”
"She’s doing all this for exposure,” the source claimed. “Her dream scenario and her hope is that by flagging how dreadful and chaotic it’s gotten, it’ll finally get TV bosses to offer her a deal.”
As OK! previously reported, the blonde beauty recently shared some snaps of herself with her kids Liam, 16, Stella, 15, Hattie, 11, Finn, 10, and Beau, 6, whom she shares with estranged husband Dean McDermott, happy as a clam as they frolicked on the beach and hung out in the RV.
"as long as we have each other.... #summer2023 #familytime #pricelessmemories #ontheroad #backtoschool," Spelling wrote via Instagram on August 10.
Spelling has had quite a summer, as on June 17, McDermott, 56, announced he and Spelling were going their separate ways after 17 years of marriage. He later deleted the message, leaving fans wondering what is going on between the two.
"It's with great sadness and a very very heavy heart that after 18 years together and 5 amazing children, that @torispelling and I have decided to go our separate ways, and start a new journey of our own," McDermott previously wrote on social media before taking it down.
Meanwhile, McDermott has yet to be seen in any of Spelling's recent photos, but apparently he's embarrassed at the whole situation.
“Dean is legit mortified, as are all of Tori’s friends,” an insider revealed. “They do not understand why she would be doing this unless for sympathy. She has money.”
“Dean does not think that the kids should be living like this and of course he is angry. He is furious at Tori because she is acting like a child,” the source insisted. “She had every opportunity to make this marriage work and instead, she fostered the narrative for years that she was done with Dean.”
