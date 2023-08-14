Tori Spelling's Shocking Stunt: Actress Is 'Portraying Her Family as Down-and-Out' to Humiliate Her Multi-Millionaire Mom Candy

Tori Spelling has been making headlines as of late for living out of an RV and in a hotel, rather than at her lavish home — and it's all to get back at her mother, Candy Spelling, a source exclusively tells OK!.

“The real target of this elaborate charade is none other than her own multi-millionaire mother, Candy Spelling,” the insider claims. “Tori's calculated attempts to portray her family as down-and-out is a direct hit at her wealthy mom. It is nothing but a money grab, but Candy is having none of it. She will help her daughter and grandchildren find a home but she’s not giving her cash.”