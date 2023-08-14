Tori Spelling's Shocking Stunt: Actress Is 'Portraying Her Family as Down-and-Out' to Humiliate Her Multi-Millionaire Mom Candy
Tori Spelling has been making headlines as of late for living out of an RV and in a hotel, rather than at her lavish home — and it's all to get back at her mother, Candy Spelling, a source exclusively tells OK!.
“The real target of this elaborate charade is none other than her own multi-millionaire mother, Candy Spelling,” the insider claims. “Tori's calculated attempts to portray her family as down-and-out is a direct hit at her wealthy mom. It is nothing but a money grab, but Candy is having none of it. She will help her daughter and grandchildren find a home but she’s not giving her cash.”
Though the blonde beauty's career might not have fully taken off, she is strategically driving the narrative so that her mom is put in an awkward position.
"If Tori spent as much time trying to get a job as trying to humiliate her mom, she would be living in Buckingham Palace,” a pal of Candy's insisted.
As OK! previously reported, the actress, who shares kids Liam, 16, Stella, 15, Hattie, 11, Finn, 10, and Beau, 6, with estranged husband Dean McDermott, recently shared some photos of her kids happily living in an RV.
"as long as we have each other.... #summer2023 #familytime #pricelessmemories #ontheroad #backtoschool," the 50-year-old posted a slew of photos via Instagram on Thursday, August 10.
Tori apparently turned down help from her own mother, another source claimed.
"The mold situation [at her house] is real, but it has been difficult for her to find a place to stay during it because her financial situation is not great," the insider said.
The podcast host is "doing her best to make things work and take care of her kids," and has tried her best to make her kids believe their stay at the trailer park is "a mini vacation rather than a living situation."
"Candy spent hours on the phone trying to find [a house]," the source alleged of the apparent feud. However, Tori supposedly turned down the matriarch's offer because she "wanted to live in a certain place."