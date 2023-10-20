Tori Spelling Felt 'Disrespected' by Dean McDermott's PDA With New Woman, Estranged Spouses Are 'Headed for Divorce': Insider
The final straw?
The status of Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott's marriage has been murky ever since he deleted his divorce announcement post this summer, but last week, he appeared to confirm they were splitting up, as he was seen holding hands with another woman.
An insider said the estranged spouses have been "headed for divorce" for quite some time, but the actress, 50, was still not happy about McDermott's PDA.
"Dean stepping out with a new woman since he hadn’t been seen in a long time is disrespectful to Tori,” the source noted. “He hasn’t been as actively engaged with the family since they separated.”
The source added that Spelling "is over it" and "focusing on herself and her personal well-being with the kids. She wants to close the chapter with Dean."
The pair share sons Liam, 16, Finn, 11, and Beau, 6, as well as daughters Stella, 15, and Hattie, 12, whom Spelling is "very protective of."
"They’ve become closer to Tori and she has stepped up to [the] plate and taken control in making sure they’re happy and healthy,” the source added. “And she’s doing her best to provide for her kids.”
As OK! reported, the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum and her children have been hopping around as their house is treated for mold. While they were once seen staying at a motel and in a RV, they've since moved into a rental home.
The mom-of-five had quite the scare earlier this week, as she was forced to evacuate the abode due to a SWAT team having a standoff with a neighbor. The man was arrested after holding someone hostage with a gun.
It's also been said that the star is having financial issues, but her brother, Randy Spelling, insisted she's doing just fine.
"She's doing wonderful. One thing I'll say about Tori is she's creative, she's inventive, she's strong and she's resilient,” he said on Australia's The Morning Show. “Some people where I live would say being in an RV would be a vacation but then it gets sort of thrown out that there's homelessness.”
“We all struggle at times and she's finding her way. She's incredibly creative, strong and she's doing well right now,” he said.
Throughout all of the drama, McDermott, 56, was rarely seen with his family members.
It was back in June that he deleted the divorce announcement just hours after uploading it.
"It’s with great sadness and a very very heavy heart that after 18 years together and 5 amazing children, that @torispelling and I have decided to go our separate ways, and start a new journey of our own," the actor wrote at the time.
“We will continue to work together as loving parents and guide and love our children through this difficult time,” he added. “We ask that you all respect our privacy as we take this time to surround our family with love and work our way through this. Thank you all for your support and kindness.”
