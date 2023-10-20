Tori Spelling Felt 'Disrespected' by Dean McDermott's PDA With New Woman, Estranged Spouses Are 'Headed for Divorce': Insider

The source added that Spelling "is over it" and "focusing on herself and her personal well-being with the kids. She wants to close the chapter with Dean."

The pair share sons Liam, 16, Finn, 11, and Beau, 6, as well as daughters Stella, 15, and Hattie, 12, whom Spelling is "very protective of."

"They’ve become closer to Tori and she has stepped up to [the] plate and taken control in making sure they’re happy and healthy,” the source added. “And she’s doing her best to provide for her kids.”