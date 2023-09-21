Tori Spelling Praises 'Strong' Mom Candy Spelling After Retaliating Against Her Over Money Issues
Making amends? Tori Spelling gushed over her mom, Candy Spelling, despite their yearslong feud.
"Happy Birthday Mommy aka @candyspelling …-I love you. Grateful to be your daughter. Some of my happiest memories involve laughing so hard with you that we were happy crying uncontrollably and you doing your LOL wheeze… 😂. @randyspelling you know the one! Usually also involving tickle fests and food ( maybe ice cream 🍦🙋🏼♀️🙋🏼♀️) fights," the blonde beauty, 50, captioned a slew of photos via Instagram on Wednesday, September 20.
"I never take for granted the beautiful life you raised Rand and I in with Dad. And, I am such a resilient and strong human and I owe so much of that to you. Strong 💪 women run in our family. I’m passing it on. Loved and still love watching horror films in bed with you. Always. Xo," she added, referring to her brother, Randy Spelling, and late father, Aaron Spelling.
It seems as though the two, who were previously estranged from one another, have made amends.
But last month, Tori's ex-husband, Charlie Shanian, weighed in on the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum's family feud.
According to Shanian, who was married to the book author from 2004 to 2006 claimed things went sour when her father named his wife as the sole heir of his fortune. As a result, Tori was "so upset" over the decision.
“From what I understand … [Aaron’s] hope was that it would bring Tori closer to her mom because it would require a connection between them,” he said.
“[Tori] was crying and feeling upset, not about the money, but about what it meant that [it] was structured in such a way,” he added. “There’s a real pain in there.”
Additionally, Tori has been making headlines as she was spotted with her kids — Liam, Stella, Hattie, Finn, and Beau, whom she shares with estranged husband Dean McDermott, living out of an RV trailer in August.
- Tori Spelling Is 'Doing Great' as Dean McDermott Divorce Rumors Swirl, Brian Austin Green Reveals
- Tori Spelling Hospitalized for 4 Days After Split From Husband Dean McDermott: 'I'm Missing My Kiddos So Much'
- Tori Spelling 'Desperate' to Return to Reality TV to 'Earn Her Way' Amid Financial Struggles: 'She’s Doing All This for Exposure'
Candy was criticized for not helping her daughter, but according to Page Six, she attempted to help her out with the living arrangements but was rejected.
“Candy spent hours on the phone trying to find [a house],” the source said, adding that Tori “wanted to live in a certain place.”
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Meanwhile, another source told OK! this was all Tori's plan — to get back at her mother.
“The real target of this elaborate charade is none other than her own multi-millionaire mother, Candy Spelling,” the insider claimed. “Tori's calculated attempts to portray her family as down-and-out is a direct hit at her wealthy mom. It is nothing but a money grab, but Candy is having none of it. She will help her daughter and grandchildren find a home but she’s not giving her cash.”
"The mold situation [at her house] is real, but it has been difficult for her to find a place to stay during it because her financial situation is not great," the insider continued.