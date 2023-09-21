Tori Spelling Praises 'Strong' Mom Candy Spelling After Retaliating Against Her Over Money Issues

Making amends? Tori Spelling gushed over her mom, Candy Spelling, despite their yearslong feud.

"Happy Birthday Mommy aka @candyspelling …-I love you. Grateful to be your daughter. Some of my happiest memories involve laughing so hard with you that we were happy crying uncontrollably and you doing your LOL wheeze… 😂. @randyspelling you know the one! Usually also involving tickle fests and food ( maybe ice cream 🍦🙋🏼‍♀️🙋🏼‍♀️) fights," the blonde beauty, 50, captioned a slew of photos via Instagram on Wednesday, September 20.

"I never take for granted the beautiful life you raised Rand and I in with Dad. And, I am such a resilient and strong human and I owe so much of that to you. Strong 💪 women run in our family. I’m passing it on. Loved and still love watching horror films in bed with you. Always. Xo," she added, referring to her brother, Randy Spelling, and late father, Aaron Spelling.