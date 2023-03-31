Tori Spelling Reveals Why She's Been Covering Her Eye With Bedazzled Pink Eyepatch
Tori Spelling made a unique fashion statement on Monday, March 27.
The Beverly Hills 90210 actress sported a bejeweled hot pink eyepatch as she stepped out with hairstylist Laura Rugetti. The pair of blonde bombshells showed off their platinum curls wearing matching outfits. They both wore structured pink long sleeve crop tops along with long flowing black skirts.
On Thursday, March 30, Spelling uploaded photos of the pair from the night. The snaps showed them walking together while holding hands as their legs peeked out of the slitted skirts.
"Bringing twinning back one fashion moment at a time… when your hair bestie @laurarugetti launches her clip in extension line ‘California Blondes’ and collab x @hiddencrownhair you support even with an ulcer on your eyeball. Laura even bedazzled an eye patch for me. I’m proud of this #boss," she captioned the post.
Fans reacted to the unconventional fashion statement in the star’s comments section.
"Only Tori can make an eye patch look 🔥🔥 amazing! 👏," one user said, while another added, "I’m sorry you have a cornea ulcer. Wishing you a very fast recovery. You both look amazing ❤️."
Other people joked, "An eye-con 😍" and "She got pink eye 😂."
Additional supporters praised the TV personality for normalizing wearing an eye patch out and about.
"I read that the patch was because of an injury, but my little one who has a condition called amblyopia requires a patch for that. She LOVED LOVED LOVED seeing this and said that it was a real-life Barbie with a patch!"
Another user gushed, "I love that you rocked the eye patch. I had to wear one cause of an MS eye issue and was so embarrassed. Thank you for making this cool!"
Days before her outing in the fashionable accessory, she addressed her eye injury on her Instagram Story.
"Thx to all the well wishes and concern. Everyone is asking if I scratched my cornea. It’s actually an ulcer on my eye," she wrote alongside a photo of herself in a standard tan eyepatch. "Antibiotic drops and Dr said it will 'hopefully' heal in 7-10 days."