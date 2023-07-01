Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott’s 'Push-and-Pull Behavior' Isn’t 'Healthy' as Split Drama Rages On

While fans may have thought McDermott’s since-removed post was a long time coming, the sudden truth to their split seemed to pull at one's heart strings.

"It's with great sadness and a very very heavy heart that after 18 years together and 5 amazing children, that @torispelling and I have decided to go our separate ways, and start a new journey of our own," the Canadian actor wrote alongside a throwback photo of the duo.

"We will continue to work together as loving parents and guide and love our children through this difficult time. We ask that you all respect our privacy as we take this time to surround our family with love and work our way through this. Thank you all for your support and kindness 🙏," McDermott continued of him and the Beverly Hills, 90210 actress.