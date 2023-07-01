Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott’s 'Push-and-Pull Behavior' Isn’t 'Healthy' as Split Drama Rages On
Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott’s twisted marriage might be Hollywood’s most confusing love story.
After the Chopped Canada host deleted his statement announcing the couple was divorcing, a source said the dynamic duo is now trying to get their 18-year partnership "back on track."
"They’re devoted to their five kids and don’t want them to suffer just because their parents are having problems," the insider revealed to a news publication of McDermott and Spelling — who share five children: Sons Liam, 16, Finn, 10, and Beau 5, as well as daughters Stella, 15, and Hattie, 11.
"This push-and-pull behavior isn’t healthy for anyone. Their friends still hope they can get it together," the source added of the pair’s on-again, off-again relationship.
In 2014, McDermott publicly confessed to cheating on Spelling, allowing the full truth to be revealed on their reality series True Tori that same year.
Aside from infidelity, the longtime lover’s relationship has been plagued with money problems — even further driving a wedge between the husband and wife.
Spelling spilled in 2021 that she and McDermott were sleeping in separate bedrooms, while remaining focused on raising their kids.
Now, despite deleting the divorce statement, another insider confirmed McDermott is "done" for good, as OK! previously reported.
While fans may have thought McDermott’s since-removed post was a long time coming, the sudden truth to their split seemed to pull at one's heart strings.
"It's with great sadness and a very very heavy heart that after 18 years together and 5 amazing children, that @torispelling and I have decided to go our separate ways, and start a new journey of our own," the Canadian actor wrote alongside a throwback photo of the duo.
"We will continue to work together as loving parents and guide and love our children through this difficult time. We ask that you all respect our privacy as we take this time to surround our family with love and work our way through this. Thank you all for your support and kindness 🙏," McDermott continued of him and the Beverly Hills, 90210 actress.