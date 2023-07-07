Tori Spelling Moved Out After Abrupt Dean McDermott Split: 'She Needed to Get Away'
Tori Spelling needs some space from estranged husband Dean McDermott.
Less than one week after the Canadian actor announced they were splitting up in a since-deleted social media post, the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum was seen offloading some of her belongings at a pal's house in Pasadena, Calif.
According to a source, the mom-of-five — who was tellingly wearing a sweatshirt plastered with the words 'What the Actual F*** Is Going On' — "packed a few things, loaded up the kids and is staying with a friend."
A few of her kids — she and McDermott share Liam, 16, Stella, 15, Hattie, 11, Finn, 10, and Beau, 6 — were also seen with luggage.
However, even though the source noted that the star "moved out" of their marital home, Spelling, 50, "says it’s only temporary ... that she just needed to get away from Dean."
On the other hand, "Dean still wants out" of their 18-year marriage, said the source, noting the Due South actor, 56, was "seen loading boxes into a storage unit."
The insider added that both of them are also not "wearing their wedding rings anymore."
The pair have weathered plenty of ups and downs in the past, as in the summer of 2022, they allegedly went through a trial separation.
"This push-and-pull behavior isn’t healthy for anyone," said another source. "Their friends still hope they can get it together."
- Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott's Inner Circle Thinks Their Split Is a 'PR Stunt': They 'Can Be Shameless'
- Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott’s 'Push-and-Pull Behavior' Isn’t 'Healthy' as Split Drama Rages On
- Dean McDermott Believes Tori Spelling 'Used Their Martial Problems' to 'Stay Relevant' Following Separation Announcement, Friend Claims
Meanwhile, some people believe there are ulterior motives behind the drama. "Some think it was all a PR stunt," a source told a magazine, noting the couple "can be shameless and have a history of being desperate for attention."
So much so, rumors spread that the spouses staged "his affair and [created] a cheating scandal to drum up drama and ratings" for their reality show True Tori.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
However, an insider at the time told E! News that their "drama and problems are definitely real."
Others questioned why Spelling would want to reveal her husband's infidelity so publicly, to which she responded via social media. "I needed the chance to tell my own story," she explained. "At the moment, I don't know if it will have a happy ending. But I need to get my voice back, and this is my way of doing that."
InTouch Weekly reported on Spelling moving out.