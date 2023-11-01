Tori Spelling's Vengeance: Actress Locks Lips With Mystery Man After Split From Dean McDermott

"Dean and Lily met late last year when he teamed up with her on a project," an insider explained last month. "They hit it off right away, stayed in touch and struck up a friendship. Things got romantic a couple of months back."

As OK! previously reported, one source spilled Spelling was "a little surprised" by the romance, while another shared that the actor "stepping out with a new woman" felt "disrespectful" to the 90210 star since he hadn't been "as actively engaged with the family since they separated."

Spelling and McDermott tied the knot in 2006 and share sons Liam, Finn, and Beau, as well as daughters Stella and Hattie.