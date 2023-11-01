OK Magazine
Tori Spelling's Vengeance: Actress Locks Lips With Mystery Man After Split From Dean McDermott

By:

Nov. 1 2023, Published 5:58 p.m. ET

Tori Spelling is back on the dating scene — and she just might have a new mystery man!

Months after her tumultuous split from Dean McDermott, the reality star was spotted on a romantic night out in Los Angeles with a new man.

Tori Spelling was spotted with a mystery man in Los Angeles.

Spelling rocked a sultry look in a formfitting, plunging, black top with matching pants and sneakers as her long, blonde hair flowed loosely around her shoulders in photos obtained by a news outlet.

Her date wore a black t-shirt with matching jeans as he carried his jacket over his arm.

Spelling and ex Dean McDermott split this past June.

One picture showed the pair walking side-by-side as the man put his hand on Spelling's lower back. Another snapshot showed them holding each other as they passionately kissed.

This comes weeks after McDermott went public with his own relationship with Lily Calo. On Tuesday, October 10, he was seen holding hands with the 32-year-old in Chatsworth, Calif.

Spelling and McDermott tied the knot in 2006 and share sons Liam, Finn, and Beau, as well as daughters Stella and Hattie.

"Dean and Lily met late last year when he teamed up with her on a project," an insider explained last month. "They hit it off right away, stayed in touch and struck up a friendship. Things got romantic a couple of months back."

As OK! previously reported, one source spilled Spelling was "a little surprised" by the romance, while another shared that the actor "stepping out with a new woman" felt "disrespectful" to the 90210 star since he hadn't been "as actively engaged with the family since they separated."

Spelling has been living in an RV with the kids since their split.

Since their breakup, the Saved by the Bell actress has been living in an RV with the kids — a move that an insider said "mortified" McDermott.

"Dean does not think that the kids should be living like this and of course he is angry," the insider alleged. "He is furious at Tori because she is acting like a child."

However, Spelling's brother, Randy, claimed his sister was "doing wonderful" despite parting ways with McDermott.

"One thing I'll say about Tori is she's creative, she's inventive, she's strong and she's resilient. Some people where I live would say being in an RV would be a vacation but then it gets sort of thrown out that there's homelessness," he explained. "We all struggle at times and she's finding her way. She's incredibly creative, strong and she's doing well right now."

Daily Mail reported the photos of Spelling and the mystery man.

