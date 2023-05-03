Tori Spelling Spills She Was 'Wasted' on Date With Eddie Cibrian: I 'Threw Up in the Back of the Kitchen'

The pair, who grew up going to high school together, reconnected in their 20’s when they set up the unfortunate date.

"We go to sit down and I'm looking at the menu, nervous, and then he says, 'I'm not really hungry. You're not hungry, are you?'" the 49-year-old recalled of the evening. "What do you say to that? A young girl, this hot young actor guy. I was like, 'OK, sure’ And he's like, 'Let's just get drinks.' I was like, 'OK.'"