Tori Spelling Spills She Was 'Wasted' on Date With Eddie Cibrian: I 'Threw Up in the Back of the Kitchen'
Date gone wrong!
On a recent episode of the "ReWives with Bethenny Frankel" podcast, Tori Spelling admitted she got so drunk on a date with actor Eddie Cibrian that she vomited in the restaurant.
The pair, who grew up going to high school together, reconnected in their 20’s when they set up the unfortunate date.
"We go to sit down and I'm looking at the menu, nervous, and then he says, 'I'm not really hungry. You're not hungry, are you?'" the 49-year-old recalled of the evening. "What do you say to that? A young girl, this hot young actor guy. I was like, 'OK, sure’ And he's like, 'Let's just get drinks.' I was like, 'OK.'"
The now mother-of-five then confessed she was "so nervous" for the date that she hadn’t eaten that day and Cibrian "just ordered me drinks," leading to the unsavory circumstances.
"I ended up getting wasted, so wasted that I went to go to the bathroom and walked into the kitchen by mistake and threw up in the back of the kitchen," she explained. "... Long story short, threw up in the back, he took me home. I think he did kiss me and I was like, 'Ugh, I hope I don't have puke breath.'"
Later, the blonde beauty discovered the duo "weren't a match, which was fine," due to the fact that his intentions on the date were not completely pure.
"[He contacted me] to ask if I could get him an audition on one of my dad's shows," the 90210 star, whose father, Aaron Spelling, was a famous TV producer, explained. "That always put a bad taste in my mouth."
Regardless, the actress had nothing but good things to say about Cibrian, claiming he was a "super seemingly nice guy," while adding, "I have nothing against him aside from that. We didn't hit it off anyway."
Spelling is now married to actor Dean McDermott, who she shares kids Liam, 16, Stella, 14, Hattie, 11, Finn, 10, and Beau, 6, with. The couple have been married since they eloped in Fiji back in 2006. The pair reportedly have had marital issues for many years now, but have yet to file for a divorce.