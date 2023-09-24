Kourtney Kardashian Accused of Fraudulent Behavior by Malibu Mayor for Lying About Poosh Event

“As an elected official, however, I am appalled by the situation, and it helps me understand what residents throughout the city are dealing with,” he wrote on social media. “Not a good look for the city — although it is a great ad to non-residents who want to come here and destroy the residents’ peaceful enjoyment of their homes.”

Mayor Silverstein continued: “I understand that the event has been represented to be a baby shower that is being hosted by the owner of the property. Both of those representations are contrary to what the event planner told me — which was that the house is being ‘rented’ for an ‘influencer event.’”