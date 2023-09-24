OK Magazine
Kourtney Kardashian Accused of Fraudulent Behavior by Malibu Mayor for Lying About Poosh Event

kourt
Source: MEGA
By:

Sep. 24 2023, Published 5:45 p.m. ET

Malibu Mayor Bruce Silverstein is calling out Kourtney Kardashian!

In a post shared to Facebook on Saturday, September 23, the politician accused the reality TV star of lying on the permit for an event held on Thursday, September 21, which he claimed was documented as a “baby shower.”

kourt
Source: MEGA

Kourtney Kardashian is the founder of health and wellness brand Poosh.

However, the event allegedly ended up being a massive promotional party for Kardashian’s brand, Poosh. According to Silverstein, the paperwork listed there would be 96 guests, but more than 600 people showed up to the rented home.

The lawyer apparently personally witnessed “multiple trucks unloading hundreds of boxes, furniture and other home-decor” at the house, which was located next to his own.

“As an elected official, however, I am appalled by the situation, and it helps me understand what residents throughout the city are dealing with,” he wrote on social media. “Not a good look for the city — although it is a great ad to non-residents who want to come here and destroy the residents’ peaceful enjoyment of their homes.”

Mayor Silverstein continued: “I understand that the event has been represented to be a baby shower that is being hosted by the owner of the property. Both of those representations are contrary to what the event planner told me — which was that the house is being ‘rented’ for an ‘influencer event.’”

kourtney
Source: @kourtneykardash/Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian is pregnant with her fourth child.

In an additional upload, Silverstein shared posts from the “Poolside with Poosh” event and accused the mother-of-three of “fraud.”

“The event planner and property owner both lied in the permit application — just as I told you from the start,” Silverstein wrote.

“As a resident, I demand that the city take appropriate legal action to address the fraud that was perpetrated by this company,” he noted. “I also request an internal investigation to ascertain whether anyone working for the city was complicit in this matter, as opposed to having been defrauded.”

He even shared images of the gathering being set up, saying, “Attached is a photo taken by a neighbor of the property where the Kardashian event is being held. It sure looks like a fire hazard to me.”

kourtney
Source: @kourtneykardash/Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian shares three kids with ex Scott Disick.

MORE ON:
Kourtney Kardashian

“Also, the event has not yet commenced, and multiple cars already are parked in the cul-de-sac and people are milling around in the street. The permit expressly provides that ‘The event must stay within the property boundaries,’ and ‘No cars may be qued or stacked on Via Linda St. All cars must be parked @ the event site or the designated Parking areas.’ The street where the cars are parked is neither the event site nor the designated parking areas,” he said of the logistics.

Kardashian nor any of her famous sisters were even present at the production.

kourtney
Source: MEGA

Kourtney Kardashian is married to Travis Barker.

In response to the Mayor’s posts, the public responded thanking their local legislator and slamming Kardashian.

Juiciest post, Bruce!!” one person penned, while another said, “Thank you for everything you do Bruce!”

Source: OK!

“Shocking !... not,” a third user said, while a fourth added, “I'm calling for a one-year ban of all Kardashian events!!! Who's with me??”

