or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Sean Diddy Combs
OK LogoNEWS

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Mom and 6 of His Kids Support Him in Court as Disgraced Mogul Will Stay Behind Bars Until Upcoming Trial

Photo of Sean 'Diddy' Combs and his mom, Janice.
Source: mega

Sean 'Diddy' Combs will be behind bars until at least mid-2025.

By:

Oct. 10 2024, Published 4:32 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Sean "Diddy" Combs has several months to go before he can try to prove his innocence.

On Thursday, October 10, the disgraced star appeared in a New York courthouse to find out that his trial over racketeering, trafficking and prostitution charges will start on May 5, 2025.

Article continues below advertisement
sean diddy combs mom kids support court stay behind bars until trial
Source: mega

Sean 'Diddy' Combs was supported by his mother and six of his kids in court on Thursday, October 10.

According to a report, Combs — whose legs were shackled — smiled when he saw his mom, Janice Combs, as well as six of his seven kids in the room.

The children that were present included sons Quincy Brown, 33, Justin Combs, 30, and Christian "King"Combs, 26, as well as daughters Chance Combs, 18, and twins Jessie and D’Lila Combs.

The rapper, who pled not guilty, has been denied bail three times and will have to stay in prison until his trial date.

Article continues below advertisement
sean diddy combs mom kids support court stay behind bars until trial
Source: mega

The star's trial will be held in May 2025.

Article continues below advertisement

As OK! reported, the matriarch also insisted her child was innocent of the claims dozens of individuals have made against him.

"My son is not the monster they have painted him to be, and he deserves the chance to tell his side. I can only pray that I am alive to see him speak his truth and be vindicated,” she stated.

Article continues below advertisement

"It is heartbreaking to see my son judged not for the truth, but for a narrative created out of lies," continued Janice. "To bear witness to what seems to be a public lynching of my son before he has had the opportunity to prove his innocence is a pain too unbearable to put into words. Like every human being, my son deserves to have his day in court."

MORE ON:
Sean Diddy Combs

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
sean diddy combs mom kids support court stay behind bars until trial
Source: mega

The Bad Boy Records founder is currently locked up at a prison in Brooklyn, N.Y.

Article continues below advertisement

Diddy was arrested on charges of racketeering conspiracy, s-- trafficking by force, fraud or coercion and transportation to engage in prostitution on September 16.

Paperwork claimed the vocalist "abused, threatened and coerced women and others around him to fulfill his sexual desires, protect his reputation and conceal his conduct" for years.

Article continues below advertisement
sean diddy combs mom kids support court stay behind bars until trial
Source: mega

Diddy pled not guilty to charges of racketeering and s-- trafficking.

Article continues below advertisement

Sean's alleged illegal acts took place at his home at parties he called "freak offs."

Though plenty of celebrities have been pictured at bashes thrown by Diddy over the years, it's not known who participated in the sexual encounters. However, lawyer Ariel Mitchell-Kidd — who is representing an individual suing the superstar — claimed there are said to be videos of three celebrities engaging in the R-rated acts.

During her October 4 appearance on NewsNation's Banfield, she explained, "I can’t attest to whether or not they [the tapes] exist or not. I just was told initially that ‘they’ own this treasure trove of videos, so I have to believe that there are a lot of celebrities who know what they did..."

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.