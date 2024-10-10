Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Mom and 6 of His Kids Support Him in Court as Disgraced Mogul Will Stay Behind Bars Until Upcoming Trial

According to a report, Combs — whose legs were shackled — smiled when he saw his mom, Janice Combs, as well as six of his seven kids in the room.

The children that were present included sons Quincy Brown, 33, Justin Combs, 30, and Christian "King"Combs, 26, as well as daughters Chance Combs, 18, and twins Jessie and D’Lila Combs.

The rapper, who pled not guilty, has been denied bail three times and will have to stay in prison until his trial date.