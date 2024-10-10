Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Mom and 6 of His Kids Support Him in Court as Disgraced Mogul Will Stay Behind Bars Until Upcoming Trial
Sean "Diddy" Combs has several months to go before he can try to prove his innocence.
On Thursday, October 10, the disgraced star appeared in a New York courthouse to find out that his trial over racketeering, trafficking and prostitution charges will start on May 5, 2025.
According to a report, Combs — whose legs were shackled — smiled when he saw his mom, Janice Combs, as well as six of his seven kids in the room.
The children that were present included sons Quincy Brown, 33, Justin Combs, 30, and Christian "King"Combs, 26, as well as daughters Chance Combs, 18, and twins Jessie and D’Lila Combs.
The rapper, who pled not guilty, has been denied bail three times and will have to stay in prison until his trial date.
As OK! reported, the matriarch also insisted her child was innocent of the claims dozens of individuals have made against him.
"My son is not the monster they have painted him to be, and he deserves the chance to tell his side. I can only pray that I am alive to see him speak his truth and be vindicated,” she stated.
"It is heartbreaking to see my son judged not for the truth, but for a narrative created out of lies," continued Janice. "To bear witness to what seems to be a public lynching of my son before he has had the opportunity to prove his innocence is a pain too unbearable to put into words. Like every human being, my son deserves to have his day in court."
Diddy was arrested on charges of racketeering conspiracy, s-- trafficking by force, fraud or coercion and transportation to engage in prostitution on September 16.
Paperwork claimed the vocalist "abused, threatened and coerced women and others around him to fulfill his sexual desires, protect his reputation and conceal his conduct" for years.
Sean's alleged illegal acts took place at his home at parties he called "freak offs."
Though plenty of celebrities have been pictured at bashes thrown by Diddy over the years, it's not known who participated in the sexual encounters. However, lawyer Ariel Mitchell-Kidd — who is representing an individual suing the superstar — claimed there are said to be videos of three celebrities engaging in the R-rated acts.
During her October 4 appearance on NewsNation's Banfield, she explained, "I can’t attest to whether or not they [the tapes] exist or not. I just was told initially that ‘they’ own this treasure trove of videos, so I have to believe that there are a lot of celebrities who know what they did..."