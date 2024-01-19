Kourtney Kardashian Faces Backlash for Referring to Her and Travis Barker as 'Rocky's Parents': 'Did She Forget About Her Other Kids?'
Kourtney Kardashian was slammed by her followers on Instagram after captioning a carousel of photos featuring herself and husband Travis Barker with the words, "Rocky's parents."
The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star welcomed Rocky Thirteen with Barker in November 2023. She also shares Mason, 14, Penelope, 11, and 9-year-old Reign with ex Scott Disick, while the Blink-182 drummer has Landon, 20, Alabama, 18, and stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, 24, with ex Shanna Moakler.
Fans rushed to the comments section with mixed reactions for the controversial caption.
"Did she forget about her other kids?" one user wrote, while another replied, "Probably. Did you see the necklace she had on that says only Rocky’s name?"
"Ever since she got with Travis her other kids don't seem to be in the picture much. She's always travelling alone with him," a third quipped, and a fourth added, "She's still being self-centered."
However, some followers jumped to the reality star's defense.
"Her other kids aren’t Travis’s biologically. Rocky’s parents are Kourtney and Travis while Mason, Penelope, and Reign’s are Kourtney and Scott['s]," one user explained.
"Louder for the people in the back," another fan agreed. "How dare she post about Mason when he was born without consideration for possible future kids 😂 how dare a new born make a post versus a cute kiddo from a precious marriage (partner not in photos). Oh the internet... #lovehate."
As OK! previously reported, Kardashian and Barker couldn't be happier about being parents to a newborn again.
"They literally watch the baby sleep for hours," a source spilled. "They can’t get enough of him. Rocky’s arrival is nothing short of a miracle to them."
"This isn’t the first baby for either of them, but it’s been so long since they’ve had a newborn," the source continued. "It’s all new again and they love it."
The couple is especially thankful for their bundle of joy considering they could have lost him. The Poosh founder was rushed into emergency surgery in September 2023 after suffering pregnancy complications.
"I will be forever grateful to my incredible doctors for saving our baby’s life," Kardashian penned via social media at the time. "I am eternally grateful to my husband who rushed to my side from tour to be with me in the hospital and take care of me afterwards, my rock."