Travis Kelce Already 'Telling Certain Friends That Taylor Swift Could Be the One,' Source Claims
Could Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift be "End Game" or will their "Love Story" quickly run its course?
Though it might be too soon to tell, the Kansas City Chiefs star is apparently already convinced the pop icon is his perfect match.
"He's already telling certain friends that Taylor could be the one," a source recently spilled to a news publication of Kelce — who first publicly attempted to shoot his shot at Swift back in July when he admitted to making the "Blank Space" singer a friendship bracelet with his phone number on it.
Kelce wanted to give Swift the bracelet when he attended her Eras Tour concert at Arrowhead stadium, the Chiefs' home venue, though he confessed to not getting the chance to even meet her that night.
Things appeared to work out in the NFL stars' favor, however, as Swift cheered alongside his mom, Donna, in a private suite at the Chiefs home game versus the Chicago Bears on Sunday, September 24, before she was video taped leaving the stadium with the handsome football pro.
As for how Swift is feeling about her rumored new relationship, the insider stated: "She’s excited about dating an athlete."
Though if their love affair turns serious, the duo might run into some problems, as Kelce is reportedly uncertain about having children while Swift is said to know for sure that she wants to be a mom.
"He's not ready to be a dad. Fatherhood scares Travis," the confidante confessed.
Luckily, kids aren't something the pair has to worry about just yet, as they are currently focused on "having fun together."
"Taylor and Travis just want to see where this goes," the source concluded.
Hype surrounding Swift and Kelce's rumored relationship has yet to die down following Sunday's football game, as all eyes were on the athlete's "New Heights" podcast, which he co-hosts with his brother, Jason, after their latest episode dropped on Wednesday, September 27.
While being careful not to overshare — even though fans wished he would — Travis could hardly keep a smile off of his face when talking about Swift's attendance at his game over the weekend.
"Shout-out to Taylor for pulling up. That was pretty ballsy. I just thought it was awesome how everyone in the suite had nothing but great things to say about her. The friends and family. She looked amazing, everybody was talking about her in a great light. On top of that, the day went perfect for Chiefs fans of course. We script it all, ladies and gentlemen. It was just impressive…" he gushed.
"To see the slow motion chest bumps, to see the high fives with mom, to see how the Chiefs kingdom was all excited she was there, that s--- was absolutely hysterical, it was definitely a game I’ll remember, that’s for damn sure. And then we just slid off in the getaway car in the end," Travis adorably expressed. "Shout-out to Taylor for coming through and seeing me rock the stage."
Life & Style spoke to a source about Travis thinking Taylor is "the one."