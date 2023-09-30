Travis Kelce Already 'Telling Certain Friends That Taylor Swift Could Be the One,' Source Claims

While being careful not to overshare — even though fans wished he would — Travis could hardly keep a smile off of his face when talking about Swift's attendance at his game over the weekend.

"Shout-out to Taylor for pulling up. That was pretty ballsy. I just thought it was awesome how everyone in the suite had nothing but great things to say about her. The friends and family. She looked amazing, everybody was talking about her in a great light. On top of that, the day went perfect for Chiefs fans of course. We script it all, ladies and gentlemen. It was just impressive…" he gushed.

"To see the slow motion chest bumps, to see the high fives with mom, to see how the Chiefs kingdom was all excited she was there, that s--- was absolutely hysterical, it was definitely a game I’ll remember, that’s for damn sure. And then we just slid off in the getaway car in the end," Travis adorably expressed. "Shout-out to Taylor for coming through and seeing me rock the stage."