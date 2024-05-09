Travis Kelce Was 'Blushing' When Taylor Swift First Came to See Him Play Football, Athlete's Teammate James Winchester Confesses
Travis Kelce was wonderstruck, blushing all the way home!
While on a new episode of the “Like a Farmer” podcast, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end’s teammate James Winchester recalled a sweet moment from the first game Taylor Swift attended.
The 34-year-old long snapper noted how he let Kelce, also 34, know the pop star had officially arrived to the September game at Arrowhead Stadium in Missouri.
"My first response was, 'That's pretty cool,' so I walked up to Trav in the game and we were on the sideline and I just said, 'Hey man, that’s cool she's here,'" the player recounted. "He's like, 'Wait, what do you mean? Did they put her up on the Jumbotron or something?'"
Winchester shared that the team's assistant equipment manager, Jay White, was the one to pass along the news.
"[I told Travis], 'Jay just told me right there. That's awesome, man, good for you,'" Winchester stated. "He’s just kind of smiling, like, kind of blushing."
Winchester even noted how the “Cruel Summer” performer won him over that day.
"Later on, we're walking up the ramp and him and her go get in the cart, so we're walking by and made some jokes to him on the way,” he remembered. "Later that night, [we] got to meet her and the first thing she said [was], 'Hey, you're the guys with the cute kids, because we had my son and daughter out on the field. I’m like, 'Dang, I think I just became a T Swift fan."
Kelce and Swift first debuted their relationship at that Chiefs-Bears game when they were photographed leaving together. Following Swift’s appearance at the NFL matchup, the singer attended 12 more of Kelce’s games, including the 2024 Super Bowl.
Since the big win, the pair’s love has only blossomed, with one insider claiming Swift believes she’s found "the one."
“He loves her, and he’s made it clear he feels incredibly lucky to be the guy who finally gets to worship her like she deserves," the source said of Kelce.
Despite the lovebirds' united front, some fans think Swift may not be over her yearslong situationship with Matty Healy, whom she allegedly wrote many songs about on her latest album, The Tortured Poets Department. However, an insider claimed otherwise.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
“She has said that ‘chapter closed’ and ‘the wounds have healed,’ and she has definitely moved on,” the insider said. “Some friends worry that the album makes it sound like she’s still not over Matty, but she’s madly in love with Travis. This time, she finally seems to have found the perfect guy.”