Travis Kelce Was 'Blushing' When Taylor Swift First Came to See Him Play Football, Athlete's Teammate James Winchester Confesses

The 34-year-old long snapper noted how he let Kelce, also 34, know the pop star had officially arrived to the September game at Arrowhead Stadium in Missouri.

"My first response was, 'That's pretty cool,' so I walked up to Trav in the game and we were on the sideline and I just said, 'Hey man, that’s cool she's here,'" the player recounted. "He's like, 'Wait, what do you mean? Did they put her up on the Jumbotron or something?'"