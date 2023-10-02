'Enough!': Sports Networks Blasted for 'Too Much' Coverage of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Budding Romance During Football Game

The "Karma" singer's appearances at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., on Sunday, September 24, and at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ, on Sunday, October 1, have nearly taken over the internet — and while Swifties worldwide are loving the content it has created, many sports viewers are already sick of the excessive coverage.

"Enough with Taylor! Jesus you’d think she was playing tonight with all the coverage of her for this game. Just play football who gives a s---," one hater wrote after the introduction to NBC's Sunday Night Football was fully centered around Swift and Kelce's budding romance. A second social media user demanded, "STOP. It’s embarrassing. This is football."