'Enough!': Sports Networks Blasted for 'Too Much' Coverage of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Budding Romance During Football Game
It looks like football fans have quickly grown tired of the NFL (Taylor's Version).
For back to back weekends, all eyes were on Taylor Swift, as she spent her Sundays cheering on her rumored boyfriend, Travis Kelce, and the rest of his Kansas City Chiefs teammates from a VIP suite.
The "Karma" singer's appearances at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., on Sunday, September 24, and at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ, on Sunday, October 1, have nearly taken over the internet — and while Swifties worldwide are loving the content it has created, many sports viewers are already sick of the excessive coverage.
"Enough with Taylor! Jesus you’d think she was playing tonight with all the coverage of her for this game. Just play football who gives a s---," one hater wrote after the introduction to NBC's Sunday Night Football was fully centered around Swift and Kelce's budding romance. A second social media user demanded, "STOP. It’s embarrassing. This is football."
"Honestly liked her up until now… I feel like we got added to a group chat that nobody wants to be in. Can’t wait for them to break up🤷🏽♂️," a third person snubbed of the only recently sparked dating rumors, while a fourth troll noted, "this might be the most over-covered phenomenon in the history of time. I swear we see more Taylor Swift highlights than actual football highlights."
One individual scolded ESPN's SportsCenter program, exclaiming: "YOU ARE SPORTSCENTER. I have been watching since I was 12, before Stuart Scott and Rich Eisen (my FAVORITES EVER) started as on-air anchors. Can we PLEASE go back to ACTUAL SPORTS."
"I’m going to have to unfollow all sports pages if this nonsense doesn’t stop… we are here for sports 😂… not the drama surrounding Taylor swift's love life," someone else admitted, though one fan of Swift clapped back, stating, "loving all the triggered men in these comments. Stay mad. 😂😂."
While coverage might slightly die down if Swift isn't able to attend her man's next football game, the buzz surrounding their relationship likely won't go away any time soon, as it seems to be only the beginning of the pop star and Kelce's "Love Story."
Incase you (somehow) missed it, Kelce and Swift's dating rumors began after the Chiefs tight end decided to shoot his shot on his podcast back in July, admitting he made the "Blank Space" singer a friendship bracelet with his phone number on it but never had the chance to give it to her while attending her Eras Tour concert at his team's home field.
Somehow, Kelce eventually got in touch with Swift and extended her an invitation to come watch him "rock the stage in Arrowhead" like he did for her, prompting the "All Too Well" vocalist's September 24 appearance inside his suite, where she spent quality time with the handsome hunk's mom, Donna.